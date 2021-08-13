SO Kourtney Kardashian became co-star in the film

Kathrin Weisensee
David Maciejewski
08/12/2021, 12:25 PM
Kourtney Kardashian will be in the Netflix movie “One Like None” from the end of August. But how did she actually come to take on a role? Addison Rae has now revealed this on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”. Details can be found here.
Addison Rae reveals: This is how Kourtney Kardashian appeared in “One Like None”
The first film by Addison Rae is now about to be published. Starting August 27, Netflix plans to show the high school comedy “One Like None.” The 20-year-old is now diligently advertising her acting debut, most recently in the late-night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, in which she provided wow moments with a skin-tight red dress alone. With the replacement of Jimmy Kimmel, David Spade, she spoke, among other things, about how a performance by Kourtney Kardashian in “One Like None”. Addison revealed: “There were a few extra roles that haven’t been cast yet and my producer Jennifer said we should try to cast someone I love – a friend. And I just said, ‘Oh my God, we have to get Kourtney for the movie.'” The fact that she first thought of the member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan should not come as a surprise, after all, the two are considered best friends.
Bitter for Addison Rae: Trailer for “One Like None” Causes Ridicule
For about a week now, fans have been able to see in the official trailer for “One Like None” what to expect on Netflix and in which Kourtney already appears. Unfortunately, Addison Rae, judging by the comments on the insight, probably has to prepare for some criticism. Among other things, this is directed against her acting skills, especially in comparison with her more experienced co-stars such as Madison Pettis. However, the trailer itself was often criticized. In it, too much of the film would be revealed in advance, complained numerous users on Instagram and YouTube.
♥ Professionally, things are going well for Addison Rae and happiness seems to hold her in love too! Her new boyfriend is supposedly the musician Omer Fedi. Details can be found in the video below.
Omer Fedi Addison Rae and Omer Fedi are supposed to be one heart and one soul. So far, neither the TikTokerin nor the guitarist have confessed to their love. Only a short video in the Instagram stories of the two seems to have been a kind of confirmation – as well as pictures that showed the two holding hands, but were quickly deleted again. But who is the new one at the influencer’s side? Omer Fedi is 21 years old and was born in Israel. He moved to the USA at the age of 16 with his father, who is a drummer by the way. Omer himself is a guitarist, songwriter and music producer who works with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, among others. He has also made music with Lil Nas X. Only in July he was still in the studio with Miley Cyrus. Currently, he has contributed four songs that have been almost consistently in the top 40 of the Hot 100 in the US over the past three months. Musically, Omer Fedi has quite a bit on the box. He and Addison Rae met in May, according to a picture on Instagram. Did he help his new flame with her own music even then? After all, the 20-year-old only released her first single “Obsessed” in the spring. With Omer Fedi at her side, some more hits by Addison Rae could follow. If she also has a crush on both ears, things could not be better for the TikTok star after the separation from Bryce Hall.