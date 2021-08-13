SO Kourtney Kardashian became co-star in the film

Omer Fedi Addison Rae and Omer Fedi are supposed to be one heart and one soul. So far, neither the TikTokerin nor the guitarist have confessed to their love. Only a short video in the Instagram stories of the two seems to have been a kind of confirmation – as well as pictures that showed the two holding hands, but were quickly deleted again. But who is the new one at the influencer’s side? Omer Fedi is 21 years old and was born in Israel. He moved to the USA at the age of 16 with his father, who is a drummer by the way. Omer himself is a guitarist, songwriter and music producer who works with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, among others. He has also made music with Lil Nas X. Only in July he was still in the studio with Miley Cyrus. Currently, he has contributed four songs that have been almost consistently in the top 40 of the Hot 100 in the US over the past three months. Musically, Omer Fedi has quite a bit on the box. He and Addison Rae met in May, according to a picture on Instagram. Did he help his new flame with her own music even then? After all, the 20-year-old only released her first single “Obsessed” in the spring. With Omer Fedi at her side, some more hits by Addison Rae could follow. If she also has a crush on both ears, things could not be better for the TikTok star after the separation from Bryce Hall.