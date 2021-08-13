Single for almost five years: Angelina Jolie, the men’s fright

Already in 2017, Angelina Jolie had struggled with her single status. “I don’t like being single,” she told the Swiss newspaper at the time. Look. “It’s not something I wanted. Sorry, but there’s nothing good about it. It’s just hard.”

Since her separation from her ex-husband Brad Pitt, the mother of six has been accused of some romances. But Jolie has not found a new partner. This could be not least due to the fact that the US actress is considered extremely picky.

Angelina Jolie reveals why she’s still single

In an interview with the online show E! News Daily Pop Jolie has now explained for herself why there is no new man in her life. This is probably due to the too long list of no-gos – criteria that a man must not bring with him under any circumstances – which she leads when it comes to romantic relationships.









“I’ve been alone for a very long time now,” Jolie said.

In addition, she has to take care of her children. And they have top priority in the life of Hollywood beauty.

“I have six very capable children. Of course, I wake up and first want to see if they are doing well, especially mentally. But honestly, that changed a few years ago and now they’re looking after me and whether I’m doing well,” she confessed. Her children are “very cool people” and an important support for them. “They take good care of me. We’re such a good team and I’m very, very happy,” Jolie said.