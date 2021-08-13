Shawn Mendes: He talks about his relationship with Camila Cabello

There have been rumors for some time that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are a couple. Now he has commented on this for the first time.

Lascivious looks, tender touches and an energy that melts the room: with their appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards at the end of August, Shawn Mendes (21, “Handwritten”) and Camila Cabello (22) further fueled the rumor mill. For some time now, fans have suspected that it is not only crackling on stage between the duet partners.

As the magazine “Hello!” reports, the “Senorita” singer has now commented for the first time on his alleged relationship, during a question/answer session with fans.

Gentleman through and through



“You once said that you’ve never been in love – has that changed recently?” one fan asked. Mende’s answer speaks volumes: “You know, I’d like to talk to you about this, but I’m not the only person in the relationship. There is another person. Talking about my feelings is therefore not just my decision.”









What Camila Cabello says



Even if the secrecy of the 21-year-old certainly frustrates some fans, others celebrate the musician for his consideration.

“What happens in the hearts of two people is sacred, accordingly also privately. If Shawn and Camila want to talk about their relationship, they certainly will,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Camila doesn’t like to talk about their relationship, respecting that is very grown up of him,” says another.

In fact, Cabello likes to keep a low profile when it comes to love. On Mende’s birthday, however, she posted very clear congratulations on Instagram: “All the best you magical man, I love you!”

