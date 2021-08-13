Saturday, August 14, 2021
“Pitch Perfect” reunion: Rebel, Anna and Co. sing together

By Arjun Sethi
This gathering should make the fans really happy! Since the a cappella band The Barden Bellas first took the stage in 2012 in the acclaimed film Pitch Perfect, it had quickly happened to millions of viewers. This was followed not only by two sequels, but also by several a cappella hits. Now the stars of the popular movies surprised their fans with a special meeting: The Bellas came together for a virtual concert!

The “Pitch Perfect” favorites Anna Kendrick (35), Rebel Wilson (40), Anna Camp (37), Brittany Snow (34), Hailee Steinfeld (23), Hana Mae Lee and Kelley Jakle surprised their fans now with a new A-Kapella cover on Twitter. “The Bellas are back together for a very special reason”, it said on the official account of the films. In the clip, the power women perform together the hit “Love On Top” by Beyoncé –and with a charitable ulterior motive: “The proceeds from the downloads of our version of ‘Love On Top’ go directly to UNICEF to help children in Lebanon and around the world.”

At this musical reunion, the “Pitch Perfect” fans couldn’t stop raving: “Wow, that’s really great”, “Oh, my God, the Bellas! My heart has just taken a leap. It’s so nice to see you all together” or “This video made me so happy,” they said on the news platform.




