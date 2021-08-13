Olivia Rodrigo: Support from Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez

August 13, 2021 – Maja Caterina Woltemath

Actress Olivia Rodrigo has experienced first-hand that songs spread particularly quickly through the app “TikTok”. After only seven months, she generated a billion streams with her debut song “drivers license”, setting a new world record on Spotify. This also pleases megastars such as Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, who support the 18-year-old.

More successful than Ariana Grande

Before Rodrigo released her debut song, Ariana Grande generated the most streams within a day on Spotify with “Thank You Next” and thus secured first place. But on January 8, 2021, the tide should turn. Olivia, who was only 17 years old at the time, made it to around 13.5 million streams within 24 hours. In doing so, she dethroned pop icon Grande from the title of most streams of a “non-Christmas” song within 24 hours.

Taylor Swift inspired the song “Good for You”

Olivia Rodrigo has often mentioned that she was on her second single “Good for You” was inspired by Swift’s “Cruel Summer”. But now she’s making it official, adding Taylor Swift as the song’s co-songwriter. But also privately it goes great between the two. Rodrigo called herself a “fangirl for life.” “She wrote me a letter some time ago mentioning that you are responsible for your happiness in the world and that how you treat your environment also influences what you get back in life,” the 18-year-old revealed in an interview for Billboard.









Selena Gomez gives advice

Selena and Olivia share a similar path of success: from a “Disney” actress to a world-renowned musician. That’s why Gomez is the right contact person for the young newcomer. “I met Selena and she was so sweet. She said that the most important thing in the industry is to take care of your mental health,” she proudly said in an interview with “PEOPLE” magazine. “We both got into the scene at a very young age, which brings a lot of different problems, so it’s important to have your own health first,” she explained.