Friday, August 13, 2021
Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren and Co. in new Amazon series – fernsehserien.de

“Solos” is supposed to comprise seven parts and, according to Amazon, wants to explore the deeper meanings of human existence through the perspective of individuals. The characterful stories are always told from a different perspective and from a different time of life. The aim is to show that even in our most isolated and unequal moments, we are connected by human experience.

Further details about the main characters were not known at first. However, Prime Video released a teaser poster on which at least the first name can be seen under the picture of the respective actors.




Cast and main characters of “Solos” Prime Video

Behind the format is David Weil as showrunner and producer. Weil was also responsible for the black-humored Nazi hunter thriller “Hunters”, which was last renewed by Prime Video for a second season (fernsehserien.de reported). Sam Taylor-Johnson (“Gypsy”) will direct two episodes and also serves as executive producer. Weil will also make his directorial debut on “Solos”. “Scrubs” star Zach Braff could also be won by Amazon Studios as the director of an episode.


