Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher: Do you still shower or do you already stink?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher confessed in a podcast not to shower daily. And their children are only cleaned when you see the dirt. In doing so, the couple unleashed a trend that divides Hollywood.

It all started with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher: The two Hollywood stars confessed in mid-July in the podcast of fellow actor Dax Shepard that they do not shower regularly. “As a child, I didn’t have warm water, so I didn’t shower often anyway,” said Ukrainian-born Kunis. To this day, she would not wash herself daily from head to toe with soap, but only clean her intimate area and breasts. Husband Kutcher shared this opinion. “I wash my armpits and crotch every day and nothing else,” confessed the 43-year-old. With their two children, they would handle it very similarly. As infants, they were never bathed and even today they only get into the tub when you see the dirt. “Otherwise, there is no reason for it,” says Kutcher.

Bless you Quickly explained: How to preserve your beautiful skin





Kristen Bell waits until it stinks



With their commitment to rather frugal personal hygiene, the two started a trend that has been hotly debated in Hollywood for weeks and is always finding new followers. Dax Shepard, who spoke to Kunis and Kutscher about their shower behavior, also expressed the view that you destroy the skin’s natural greasy film by showering yourself daily with soap. Shepard’s wife, actress Kristen Bell, even goes one step further: The couple’s children were only bathed when they stunned, the 41-year-old said on the US program “The View”. “When you smell something, your body tells you to wash it,” Bell says. Meanwhile, her daughters are old enough to decide when and if they want to take a shower.

Most recently, it was actor Jake Gyllenhaal who sided with the minimal washens. “The longer I think about it, the more unnecessary I find it to bathe,” the 40-year-old told Vanity Fair. The body would cleanse itself naturally and too much water and soap would only harm the skin. Gyllenhaal made it clear in the interview that he brushes his teeth regularly, because bad breath has not yet brought anyone far.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showers three times a day



The anti-shower movement got so much attention in Hollywood that other stars felt compelled to say that they were very concerned about personal hygiene. Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted, “I’m the opposite of the celebrities who don’t wash themselves.” Instead of not showering at all, he showers three times a day: cold in the morning after getting up, a warm shower after his sports training and hot showering in the evening when he comes home.

At this point, our editorial team has content from Twitter

integrated. Due to your privacy settings, this content has not been loaded to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to view. These providers

may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider.

Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Jason Momoa also doesn’t want to miss out on showering. “I’m ‘Aquaman’. I’m in the damn water,” said the actor, alluding to his most famous role. In addition, he was born in Hawaii, he loves the water and thus also his daily cleaning. Actress Jodie Turner-Smith was short and sweet via Twitter Clearly: “Before anyone asks: In our house is bathed.” The 34-year-old is married to series star Joshua Jackson, the couple has a daughter together. And Rapper Cardi B said a question that many probably ask themselves: “What’s wrong with the people who say they don’t take a shower? You get itching.”

Will the issue be settled once and for all? Rather unlikely, because Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis now lifted it to a new level. They shared a video on his Instagram account in which they make fun of showering.









At this point, our editorial team has content from Instagram

integrated. Due to your privacy settings, this content has not been loaded to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to view. These providers

may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider.

Further information can be found in the data protection information.

In the clip, the couple can be seen in the bathroom, you can hear the sound of water and children’s chatter. “What’s going on here? Is that water? You let water on the children? Do you want to melt them? This is madness! For the fourth time this week,” Kutcher jokes, responding to the discussion he and his wife have started.

jum