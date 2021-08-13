Mexican billionaire says his bank will soon support bitcoin

Due to the growing demand from institutional investors for DeFi products, the federal SEBA will support further coins in the future.

Since August 12, 2021, SEBA Bank has been offering its institutional customers services – investment, custody and trading – for the DeFi tokens Aave (AAVE) and Chainlink (LINK). This emerges from a press release that BTC-ECHO has received. Then the integration of the two tokens was carried out as part of a thorough research. AAVE offers users the opportunity to take out and grant crypto loans. Chainlink has set itself the goal of making data from the real world accessible for blockchain projects.

SEBA: Institutional interest in cryptocurrencies is growing

With the expansion of its crypto integration, SEBA Bank is underlining a trend that has been emerging for several years: The interest in crypto on the part of major investors and institutions is unbroken and is no longer limited to Bitcoin.









Investor interest in digital assets is growing rapidly, and many want to go beyond investing in Bitcoin only. SEBA Bank now offers institutional investors tailor-made access to the returns and diversification advantages of this new asset class. We are pleased to make our expertise in the field of digital assets available to build a portfolio in this new asset class. SEBA Bank has set itself the goal of building a bridge between the traditional financial world and the newly developing world of digital assets. Processes should be structured simply, smoothly and securely,

SEBA COO Alistair Heggie is quoted in the press release.

Institutional investors are now given the opportunity to keep ERC-20 tokens safe on a cold wallet. In addition to Bitcoin and Ether, USD Coin (USDC), Uniswap (UNI), Yearn Finance (YFI), Synthetix (SNX), Chainlink (LINK) and Aave (AAVE) are supported. The selection process for newly added tokens is based on quantitative measurements, tokenomics and qualitative analyzes.

SEBA Bank is the first crypto bank in Switzerland and is licensed by FINMA, the Swiss financial regulator. The main customers of the bank, founded in 2018, include professional investors, family offices, banks, asset managers and blockchain companies. In addition, SEBA Bank cooperated with the French central bank to determine the potential of digital central bank money (CBDC).



