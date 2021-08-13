Megan Fox honest: Hollywood is not made for mothers

Surprisingly honest words from Megan Fox (34): The US actress and her ex-husband Brian Austin Green (47) have three sons together. Noah (8), Bodhi (7) and Journey (4) are the pride and joy of the Transformers beauty. As she now reveals, however, it was not always easy for her to reconcile her acting career and parenthood. In conversation with singer Kelly Clarkson (39) revealed Megan now the challenges faced by acting mothers in Hollywood.

The New Girl actress showed up in a talk with hostess Kelly Clarkson in their format “The Kelly Clarkson Show” amazingly open. Especially the time after childbirth is anything but easy for women in the acting business. A pressure is created to have to work again too early after delivery. “Hollywood is not adapted to women and to the fact that we have a life and are mothers”, continued the girlfriend of musician Machine Gun Kelly (31). The pressure to return to work cost her valuable time with her newborns. “The problem is in your brain, while you’re delivery of the baby, you’re thinking, ‘Okay, now I need to lose 30 pounds in eight weeks,'” she recalled.

Mothers often go back to work too early after giving birth in order to satisfy employers, for whom the financial aspect is particularly important. Not even breastfeeding the child is easily feasible, as it costs money and insurance if a mother leaves the film set every two hours to feed her baby, Megan complained.

Display

Megan Fox and her family in Los Angeles, December 2019

Display







Instagram / https://www.instagram.com/meganfox/ Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox with their three children

Display

Megan Fox, movie star

377 Not at all, that’s an open secret. 111 Somehow it does. This is really frightening.



Tips for CodeList? Simply send an e-mail to: info@codelist.biz