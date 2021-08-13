US pop star says yes



Ariana Grande is under the hood – marriage to boyfriend Dalton Gomez





Singer Ariana Grande.

Photo: dpa/Jordan Strauss





Berlin US singer Ariana Grande (27, “positions”) married her fiancé, the real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25), according to media reports last weekend.







US pop star Ariana Grande has married in a small circle. As US media reported on Monday, the 27-year-old singer gave her fiancé, the real estate agent Dalton Gomez, the vow on Sunday. The wedding at home in Los Angeles was a “small and intimate” celebration with less than 20 guests, a spokesperson told People magazine.







“The whole room was happy and full of love,” the speaker described the wedding, which was also reported on the website “TMZ”. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Grande had announced her engagement at the end of December. She posted photos of herself, Gomez and her engagement ring on Instagram. She wrote: “Forever and even more.”

For the first time, she had shown her new boyfriend in May last year in the video for the song “Stuck with U”, which Grande had recorded with Justin Bieber during the Corona lockdown in California. Gomez works as a broker for luxury real estate.

In 2018, Grande was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson. Her ex-boyfriend, US rapper Mac Miller, died of a drug and alcohol overdose in September 2018 at the age of 26. In a message of mourning on Instagram at the time, Grande described her ex-boyfriend as “the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he didn’t deserve.” “I loved you from the day I met you when I was 19, and I always will,” she wrote.







Grande had already stormed the top of the US charts with her debut album “Yours Truly” in 2013. She has been nominated twelve times for a Grammy and won two of the coveted US music awards. She also won numerous other awards such as the Brit Award and the MTV Music Video Award.

In February 2019, Grande managed to conquer the top three ranks in the US single charts at the same time, as only the Beatles before. She topped the hit list of the US music magazine “Billboard” with “7 Rings”, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” and “Thank U, Next”.

Sad headlines were made on 22 May 2017 by a concert by Grande in the English city of Manchester. In an Islamist suicide bombing, 22 people were killed there, hundreds more suffered injuries.

(mja/afp)