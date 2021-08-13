The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Halle Berry continues to work on the film set after injury +++ Ryan Reynolds: “I’m not safe from anything anymore” +++ Jennifer Aniston congratulates ex-boyfriend Justin Theroux on his 50th birthday.

August 12, 2021



Halle Berry continues to shoot her film despite rib fracture



It’s hard to believe what Halle Berry, 54, reports in an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”. During the shooting of her film “Bruised” she broke two ribs right at the beginning.

Instead of interrupting the first day of shooting, the actress decided to continue in pain. The budget of the film production was too tight to take a break, says the mother of two children. After all, she doesn’t just play a boxer in the film – she also directs it at the same time. It was also her inner female director’s voice that whispered to her: “I didn’t work so hard to go home now.”

Eric Brown, the stunt coordinator of the film, confirms: The places of the fractures were “pretty crazy injuries”. He justifies Berry’s perseverance with her special work ethic. “Halle is a special case,” he says. Fans can therefore look forward to an authentic film for which Halle Berry has gritted his teeth in front of and behind the camera.

Ryan Reynolds: “I’m not safe from anything anymore”



It is well known that the “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds, 44, and his wife Blake Lively, 33, have been fighting a playful battle for years. The couple loves to play pranks on each other and make fun of each other. Now Reynolds children James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, seem to have copied their mother’s tricks. In a “People” interview about his film “Free Guy”, he talks about what he currently has to endure at home.

When asked if he often has to deal with so-called trolls online, the movie star answers: Do you want to me up? I live with one. Why should I go online. I live with a home.” And he is referring to his wife, who is currently ahead in her prick fight. And now also the girls: “Even my daughters are kidding me, I’m not safe from anything anymore,” jokes the actor in the interview.

August 11, 2021



Jennifer Aniston congratulates Justin Theroux on his 50th birthday



“Happy Birthday JT,” writes Jennifer Aniston, 52, on Instagram, addressing her ex-husband Justin Theroux, who is celebrating his 50th birthday. But that’s not all: In the next photo posted by the “Friends” actress, her ex is not wearing clothes. “You are truly unique. Love you!” she comments on the hot snapshot of Justin’s free torso. Are these the words of a platonic friend?

© instagram.com/jenniferaniston

The former dream couple, who were married from 2015 to 2017, repeatedly fuels the rumor mill about a new relationship. Both call each other friends, obviously get along very well: In an interview with “Esquire” at the beginning of the year, the actor revealed that they would not talk to each other every day, but would regularly talk on the phone and facetime. Both assert again and again that their separation was harmonious – and you can see that in the ex-couple.

August 10, 2021



Sweet news from Eliza Dushku: She has become a mother again



The actress Eliza Dushku, 40, announces the good news via Instagram: Her son was born! As she reports to her followers with a six-part photo series, her offspring hears the name “Bodan”. “This week was a trip in itself,” she comments on the footage, which also shows the newborn’s little feet. Grateful and full of mommy pride, she addresses her fans directly: “Thank you all of you who support and love us,” it says under the touching post.

The former “Buffy” actress welcomes her second child with husband Peter Palandjian, 57. The former tennis professional gave her the yes-word in 2018, in 2019 Eliza gave birth to their first son together. For her husband, however, it is already the sixth time that he has been allowed to call himself a new dad; His first marriage produced four children.

August 9, 2021



‘Sex and the City’ Spin-off: Chris Noth Shares Couple Photo



The “Sex and the City” spin-off, which was titled “And just like that…” is already eagerly awaited by fans of the popular series. While filming is in full swing, one question remains unanswered: Are Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big still the dream couple of the HBO series?

After all, at the end of May 2021, it was finally confirmed that Chris Noth will slip back into his prime role of the cool entrepreneur. Now the actor shares a shot that makes fans get excited. “Reunited!” are the telling words of the 66-year-old, which he chooses for an apparently current photo of himself with Sarah Jessica Parker, 56. While he looks rather grim in the shot, his great love of the screen looks to the side, puts an arm around his shoulders.

His followers are enthusiastic. “Mr. Big & Carrie,” says one user happily. “OMG, such a beautiful couple. Please don’t get divorced on TV,” pleads another and another agrees: “Please stay happily married.” Will the producers of the show fulfill this wish for the fans?

