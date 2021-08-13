Ethereum rises by 10% – is it still going up? From Investing.com



Ethereum rises by 10% – is it still going up?



Investing.com – cost $ 3,310.68 on the Investing.com Index at 1:18 AM (23:18 GMT) on Friday, up 10.40%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since July 21st.

The latest upward momentum pushed Ethereum’s market cap to $ 385.43B billion, or 19.40% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Ethereum’s market capitalization was $ 479.29 billion.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Ethereum was quoted in a range between $ 3,035.52 on the lower side and $ 3,311.62 on the upper side.

In the past seven days, Ethereum’s value rose 14.1%. The average trading volume of Ethereum in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 23.70B or 22.54% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 2,867.5820 on the lower and $ 3,311.6233 on the upper side.

From the current price, Ethereum is 24.17% away from the record high, which was marked on May 12 at $ 4,366.10.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 47,648.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 8.39% on the day.

Binance Coin was up 7.44% on the Investing.com Index to $ 406.06.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 893.11 billion or 44.96% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Binance Coin was last at $ 68.09 billion or 3.43% of the total market capitalization.