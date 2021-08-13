Ethereum (ETH / USD): Back to normal

-
Ethereum (ETH / USD) on a weekly basis: Prices are turning north again.
From Manfred Ries
Friday 13th August 2021
Dear readers,
What’s new from the world of raw materials, emerging markets and currencies? Worth a discussion at the end of the week: the …
… Cryptos. And here I would like to go back to the underlying ETHEREUM (ETH / USD) come to speak. As already pointed out on June 6th, the yellow candle formation reminds us to be careful: the high wick testifies to the selling pressure and thus to the high level of uncertainty among market participants. Meanwhile, the courses have consolidated over the past three months and are starting to take off 200 day line – a solid support (green arrow). This strengthens the price range ~ 1722/1800 USD in its capacity as support. The upward trend is clearly upward, which can be seen from the upward sloping trend line (A).
Established since the beginning of the week ETH / USD increasingly above its $ 3,000 mark. The current comeback of cryptos supports the ETH-Price development. A new rush into the ~ $ 6249 area looks likely. Rate on Friday, August 13th (7:30 PM): $ 3,230 USD (+ 6.1%).
In my issue of August 11, 2021, I am already positive about Bitcoin (BTC / USD) received. On Friday, August 13th, climb BTC / USD 5.1% to $ 46,508. Tendency: friendly.
So much for today. I wish you a nice weekend! Stay healthy and fascinated by trading – with pleasure again with the cryptos. Sincerely, you
Manfred Ries, editor-in-chief
https://www.stockstreet.de/rohstoffe-und-emerging-markets-news
https://www.stockstreet.de/optionsscheine-expert-trader
