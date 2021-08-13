Emma Watson: That’s why she turned down this blatant role!

Emma Watson: The Missed Chance for an Oscar

Whether Hermione Granger in “Harry Potter”, Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” or in “The Circle” with mega actor Tom Hanks – Emma Watson always dusts off the large rolls. But sometimes it can also happen that you have to reject a role – and thus just missed the chance to win an Oscar. As it happened to the “Harry Potter” star a few years ago.

Emma Watson made way for Emma Stone

After they eight films in a row as Hermione Granger in “Harry Potter” war, the now 31-year-old became one of the most popular British actresses. So it was no wonder that after “Harry Potter” all large roles were offered. As soon as a large female role should be occupied, usually also in addition to well-known colleagues such as Tom Hanks, Daniel Brühl, Logan Lerman, Chris Evans, Cutie Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep or Emma Stone – Emma was always one of the first to get an offer. But when you the female lead role offered to Mia in the musical film “La La Land”, she could not accept the role – instead she got her “Little Women” colleague Emma Stone, which will soon be deemed to be Disney villain “Cruella” to is seen. And received for her performance in “La La Land” alongside Hottie Ryan Gosling in 2017 an Oscar for Best Actress.









That’s why Emma Watson couldn’t take on the role of “La La Land”

Is Emma still annoyed today that she rejected such a blatant role? Like her in an interview, she didn’t regret it at all. Because right at that time Emma was in full swing preparing for her role as Belle for “Beauty and the Beast”. She had a lot to do. She took riding lessons, singing and dancing lessons and knew she had three exhausting months and had to be in London. There was simply no time left for another project.

Emma Watson turned down other big roles

Sure, even the great actors can’t accept every film role they are offered. But fun fact: Did you know that Emma was also the Role of “Cinderella” in the Disney remake 2015 in the end, however, Lilly James Played? In addition, we almost had Emma at the side of Mega-Hottie Jamie Dornan in “Fifty Shades of Grey” seen because Emma was probably also offered the role of Christian Grey love Anastasia Steele. Could you imagine Emma in such an erotic-hot movie?