Disney to respond harshly to Marvel lawsuit · KINO.de

Disney has reportedly responded with harsh consequences to MCU star Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit. The new film with the actors should not come anymore.

Known from: Born: 22.11.1984 in New York

UNITED STATES

22.11.1984 in New York UNITED STATES Professions: Actor, Speaker

After the launch of the Marvel movie “Black Widow”, leading actress Scarlett Johansson Disney sues. She had accused the company of breach of contract, as it had offered the film in parallel in the cinema and via the VIP access of Disney+. In the run-up, she was probably contractually assured that the film would be evaluated exclusively in the cinema. According to Johansson’s statements, she received too little of a fee as a result.

You can watch “Black Widow” and other movies on the couch with Disney+ VIP access

According to the website Giant Freakin Robot, Disney has reportedly finally separated from the actress and all planned projects with it deleted. On the one hand, there is the film “Tower of Terror”, which is based on an amusement park attraction from Disney and was supposed to come from “Toy Story 4” author Joe Cooley. But also all the other films that Disney has tacitly planned with Johansson should not come anymore. That means Marvel fans can’t hope for more appearances by the actress in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Exciting facts from the MCU can be found in the Video:









Streaming Tips of the Week: Marvel’s What If…? and more

Disney and Scarlett Johansson’s lawyers are at odds

Disney already responded to the actress’s original lawsuit with a clear statement, saying that the lawsuit was particularly sad against the backdrop of the corona pandemic. Johansson himself is said to have been shocked by Disney’s public tone. MCU boss Kevin Feige has also reportedly reacted angrily and shamefully to Disney’s handling of the lawsuit.

As a result of Johansson’s lawsuit, other stars are also said to be considering taking legal action against Disney, including Emma Stone (“Cruella”) and Emily Blunt (“Jungle Cruise”). The two films were also offered directly via Disney+ parallel to the theatrical release.

For Disney lawyer Daniel Petrocelli, it is clear that the actress deliberately wants to create public pressure to persuade the company to pay her more money, even though this has not been contractually assured to her. At the moment, the lawyers of both parties accuse themselves of running a dirty PR campaign. So it will certainly be a long time before an agreement can be reached.

There are a lot of bad guys in the MCU. Can you assign the villains to the movie?

Did you like this article? Discuss with us about current theatrical releases,

your favorite series and movies you’re eagerly waiting for – on

Instagram and

Facebook.