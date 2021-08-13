Saturday, August 14, 2021
Devin Booker surprises girlfriend Kendall Jenner with flowers

By Arjun Sethi
Just a few months ago, Kendall Jenner (25) and basketball player Devin Booker (24) made their love official. With a cute Insta post on Valentine’s Day, they shared their happiness with the whole world. Since then, you can see the two more and more often in public together on romantic dinner dates. But even on the net, they are no longer afraid to show their feelings for each other: Devin surprises Kendall namely now with a huge flower arrangement!

He doesn’t let himself be lumped for his sweetheart! Via Instagram The 25-year-old now presents her fans with a particularly beautiful floral splendour. The number 818, a tribute to Kendall’s new tequila brand, now adorns the beauty’s garden as a huge floral arrangement. This cute gesture comes from none other than her boyfriend Devin, whom she links to with a heart smiley face in her Insta story.

That the two are serious about each other, no one can deny anymore. Just a few days ago, the model and her sweetheart were even on a date with two other couples. Justin Bieber (27) and his wife Hailey (24) as well as Kendall’s younger sister Kylie (23) with her on-off boyfriend Travis Scott (29) were there.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Instagram / kendalljenner

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner's Flowers by Devin Booker

Instagram / kendalljenner

Kendall Jenner’s Flowers by Devin Booker
Justin and Hailey Bieber, 2020


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
