Crypto market ends a strong week with a plus

The crypto market has had a very strong week. There were slight corrections in the top currencies on Thursday (Trending Topics reported). But on Friday (August 13th), most of the coins show rises again. Bitcoin has gained around one percent in the past 24 hours, closing the week with an increase of almost twelve percent. The price is still just under 40,000 euros with a capitalization of 738 billion euros. Cardano is particularly strong on Friday.

Significant increase in XRP – but slight corrections on the crypto market

Cardano has gained eight percent in value in the past 24 hours. In the past seven days, that means a huge increase of 40 percent. The price is currently 1.70 euros and the capitalization is almost 54 billion euros. XRP is also still on the rise. After an increase of eleven percent on Thursday, the Ripple token rose again by three percent on Friday. In the past week, this also means an increase of 40 percent. The price here is around 90 cents with a capitalization of 40 billion euros.

The Internet Computer (ICP) currency has grown by two percent in the past 24 hours. The price rose an impressive 55 percent in the last week. Here the price is around 58 euros with a capitalization of 7.9 billion euros. Ethereum gained about 15 percent in value in the week following the London upgrade. On Friday the increase was 2.5 percent to 2,760 euros. Here the capitalization is 320 billion euros. On the market as a whole, the capitalization remains stable at over 1.6 trillion euros. A week ago it was 1.4 trillion euros.









Top stories

PSG pays Messi in fan tokens, among other things

It’s the biggest story in the world of football right now: Superstar Lionel Messi, who has played his entire career at FC Barcelona, ​​has now signed a contract with the French club Paris Saint-Germain. He receives an annual salary of $ 41 million plus bonuses. It is interesting that Messi’s “welcome package” also contains the club’s cryptocurrency called “$ PSG Fan Tokens”. After the contract was signed, the digital club currency gained a lot in value – but then lost again (Trending Topics reported).

MicroStrategy shares up 452 percent since Bitcoin entry

A year ago, Michael Saylor, CEO of the US software company MicroStrategy, announced massive investments in Bitcoin. Since then, Saylor has risen to become the chief preacher of cryptocurrency. MicroStrategy has been buying digital coins since then, and the company currently holds more than 100,000 BTC. According to Bitcoin Magazine, the value of the US company’s share has increased by about 452 percent over the past year. Although there have been slumps here due to the turbulent developments in the Bitcoin price, Saylor’s bet on the currency seems to have paid off.

Poly Network: Hackers return $ 600 million in crypto

There is a surprising development in one of the biggest crypto thefts of all time. Hackers this week stole $ 600 million worth of deposits from tens of thousands of customers from the US financial platform Poly Network. The platform publicly wrote to the hackers on Twitter and asked for the coins to be returned. The amazing thing about it: It actually worked. After some negotiations, the hackers returned all stolen deposits, according to Decrypt. The repayment process is still ongoing. According to their own statements, the hackers carried out the attack “just for fun”.