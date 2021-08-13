Cardano Up 10% – Price Rise In Full Swing By Investing.com



Cardano increases by 10% – price increase in full swing



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 1.957479 on the Investing.com Index on Friday at 8:36 am (06:36 GMT), up 10.20%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since August 10th.

The latest upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 61.958427B or 3.29% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market cap was $ 71.557257B.

For the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 1.823268 on the downside and $ 1.957479 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has risen 39.47%. Cardano’s average trading volume over the past 24 hours of trading was $ 6.014701B or 5.77% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 days of trading, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 1.3947 on the lower and $ 1.9575 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 20.43% away from the record high, which was marked on May 16 at $ 2.46.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 45,711.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.10% on the day.

was $ 3,155.33 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.06%.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 854.187690B or 45.37% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 368.815224B or 19.59% of the total market capitalization.