Saturday, August 14, 2021
Cardano Jumps 20% – The rally picks up pace by Investing.com

By Hasan Sheikh
Cardano jumps 20% – the rally is picking up speed

Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.030930 on Friday at 16:24 (14:24 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, up 20.01%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since May 20th.

The latest upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 65.127148B or 3.34% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market cap was $ 71.557257B.

For the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 1.823268 on the downside and $ 2.078584 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has increased 47.31%. Cardano’s average trading volume over the last 24 hours of trading was $ 6.593318B or 6.31% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 1.3947 on the lower and $ 2.0786 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 17.44% away from the record high, which was marked on May 16 at $ 2.46 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 46,531.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.47% on the day.

on the Investing.com Index, it was up 6.50% to $ 3,234.35.




Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 874.479492B billion or 44.82% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 378.690405B billion or 19.41% of the total market capitalization.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn't bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
