Cardano Jumps 20% – The rally picks up pace by Investing.com



Cardano jumps 20% – the rally is picking up speed



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.030930 on Friday at 16:24 (14:24 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, up 20.01%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since May 20th.

The latest upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 65.127148B or 3.34% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market cap was $ 71.557257B.

For the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 1.823268 on the downside and $ 2.078584 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has increased 47.31%. Cardano’s average trading volume over the last 24 hours of trading was $ 6.593318B or 6.31% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 1.3947 on the lower and $ 2.0786 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 17.44% away from the record high, which was marked on May 16 at $ 2.46 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 46,531.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.47% on the day.

on the Investing.com Index, it was up 6.50% to $ 3,234.35.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 874.479492B billion or 44.82% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 378.690405B billion or 19.41% of the total market capitalization.