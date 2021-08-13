Saturday, August 14, 2021
Cardano (ADA) topped $ 2 for the first time since May By CoinTelegraph

By Hasan Sheikh
Cardano (ADA) topped $ 2 for the first time since May

The Cardano cryptocurrency (ADA) managed to return to the US $ 2 mark with flying colors on Friday, which means that it has made whopping gains of more than 50% over the week.

Cardano stock chart (Binance). Source: TradingViewADA ends drought As the data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show, it was able to climb rapidly after the psychologically important resistance was jumped.

At the time of going to press, the price is at $ 2.07 with an upward trend. In the last few hours alone, more than 0.25 US dollars in plus could be earned.

Read on on Cointelegraph




Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
Recent Comments

