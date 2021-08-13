Britney Spears: Paris Hilton is happy about the possible end of guardianship









Jamie Spears wants to resign as guardian of his daughter Britney Spears. This news not only pleases the pop singer, but also prominent friends. Reality star Paris Hilton, a long-time friend of Britney Spears, was thrilled. She was “so happy,” wrote the 40-Year-old on Twitter. That was so long overdue.” She is glad “that Britney is on her way to finally be free.” Hilton tagged her tweet with the well-known hashtag #FreeBritney and the link to a report in the »New York Times«.

Singer Cher commented that she “couldn’t be happier.”

Britney Spears herself posted on Instagram without further comment a painted picture showing a woman from behind. She wears flowers in her hair, a butterfly flies over her shoulder.

Make-up artist and entrepreneur Angel Merino commented on the picture with the words: »We are one step further on the way to your freedom.« Numerous fans of the singer celebrated the news.

US media had previously reported unanimously that Jamie Spears had announced his withdrawal on Thursday at the competent court in Los Angeles. His lawyer referred to the “public dispute” with the daughter as a reason for the father’s decision. Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, saw this as a great victory for his client. Jamie Spears should resign immediately, he said in a statement published by the industry journal “Variety”.







13 years of guardianship The singer has been under the guardianship of her father since 2008, after she had mentally collapsed due to private and professional problems. Initially, Jamie Spears managed his daughter’s assets and private concerns. In 2019, he stepped down, but remained responsible for finances. Jodi Montgomery takes care of the singer’s personal concerns, including medical concerns, as co-guardian. At two court hearings in June and July, the singer had violently attacked her father in emotional speeches and made allegations against her family, caregivers and lawyers.

Spears receives support from many prominent friends and fans who are campaigning for the singer under the hashtag #FreeBritney. “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong,” pop star Mariah Carey wrote on Twitter after the court hearing in June. Her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Courtney Love and rapper Iggy Azalea also sent messages.

