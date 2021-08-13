Britney Spears: “On the way to finally being free”

After almost a decade and a half and a lot of controversy, Jamie Spears wants to renounce guardianship for his daughter. The decision is cheered by fans and friends of the singer. She was “so happy,” wrote Paris Hilton.

US media report that Jamie Spears is promising to withdraw from his guardianship. Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, sees this as a great victory for his client.

Britney Spears' father wants to give up guardianship

Wend in the case of Britney Spears: The father of the pop singer wants to resign as guardian, as US media reported, citing court documents. Accordingly, he is said to have filed a resignation letter with the competent court in Los Angeles on Thursday. Jamie Spears’ lawyer referred to the “public dispute” with his daughter as a reason for this decision.

Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, saw this as a great victory for his client. Her father should resign immediately, he said in a message published by the industry journal “Variety”. Rosengart had applied in court in July for the replacement of her father as guardian of the famous daughter.

A direct reaction of the S39-year-old is not yet known. Spears posted several smaller clips on her Instagram account, including a dance video, with the comment: “I’m still a bit reserved when I dance, but letting go means freedom!” On social networks, however, many of her fans cheered.

Reality star Paris Hilton is also enthusiastic. She was “so happy”, wrote the 40-Year-old on Twitter. “That was so long overdue.” She is glad “that Britney is on her way to finally be free.” Hilton tagged her tweet with the well-known hash tag “#FreeBritney” and the link to a report in the “New York Times”.

The singer has been under the guardianship of her father since 2008, after she had mentally collapsed due to private and professional problems.

Initially, Jamie Spears managed his daughter’s assets and private concerns. In 2019, he stepped down, but remained responsible for finances. Jodi Montgomery is responsible for the singer’s personal interests, including medical concerns, as co-guardian.