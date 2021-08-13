Bitcoin sideways, Cardano and Dogecoin are moving in opposite directions

The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is 1966 billion US dollars, of which Bitcoin claims a market share of 43 percent. The trading volume was $ 144 billion in the past 24 hours. Since yesterday, the rates of the top 10 cryptocurrencies have changed by an average of 0 percent.
This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Bitcoin
The crypto market can do it differently: there was only a -0.55 percent change in the Bitcoin rate. The price is currently at 45,372.00 US dollars. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is currently determining the Bitcoin markets
- Market Cap: $ 852.88 billion (-0.65%)
- 24h trading volume: 36,201 million US dollars (+ 3.52%)
- 24h High: $ 45,622.00
- 24h low: US dollars
To the current Bitcoin course
Ethereum
Hardly anything changed with the Ethereum rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -1.47 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at $ 3,132.00.
- Market Cap: $ 366.87 billion (-1.59%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 28,898 million (-8.55%)
- 24h high: $ 3,178.88
- 24h low: US dollars
To the current Ethereum course
Cardano
The Cardano course rallied and was able to gain 9.96 percent. Cardano is at a rate of 1.99 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 63.79 billion (+ 9.58%)
- 24h trading volume: 4,798 million US dollars (+ 42.41%)
- 24h high: $ 1.99
- 24h low: US dollars
To the current Cardano course
Tether
As you would expect from a stablecoin, the price of the tether price only changed 1.01 percent. The rate is currently at $ 1.01.
- Market Cap: $ 63.67 billion (+ 1.01%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 73,550 million (+ 16.22%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24-hour low: US dollars
To the current Tether course
Binance Coin
The Binance Coin price moved sluggishly by only 0.57 percent. The current rate is $ 396.40.
- Market Cap: $ 61.28 billion (+ 0.34%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 2,021 million (+ 20.07%)
- 24h high: $ 397.45
- 24h low: US dollars
To the current Binance Coin course
XRP
Exciting is different: The XRP rate only changed by -1.78 percent. The current rate is $ 0.99.
- Market Cap: $ 46.08 billion (-1.75%)
- 24h trading volume: 7,746 million US dollars (+ 107.74%)
- 24h high: $ 1.02
- 24-hour low: US dollars
To the current XRP course
Dogecoin
Since yesterday, the Dogecoin course had to lose a good 2.82 percent. The Dogecoin price this morning is $ 0.27.
- Market Cap: $ 35.53 billion (-3.41%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 4,110 million (+ 62.52%)
- 24h high: $ 0.28
- 24h low: US dollars
To the current Dogecoin course
USD Coin
The USD coin price struck the spot. The course changed by just 0.78 percent. The price is trading at $ 1.01.
- Market Cap: $ 28.03 billion (+ 0.49%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 2,788 million (+ 2.74%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24h low: US dollars
To the current USD coin rate
Polkadot
Polkadot rate redefines the word sideways with a change of 0.36 percent. That translates into a rate of US $ 21.63.
- Market Cap: $ 22.08 billion (+ 0.12%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 1,308 million (+ 20.23%)
- 24h high: $ 21.64
- 24h low: US dollars
To the current Polkadot course
Uniswap
The Uniswap price moved sideways by just -1.21 percent over the past 24 hours. The price of Uniswap is currently 28.64 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 14.89 billion (-1.48%)
- 24h trading volume: 576 million US dollars (-16%)
- 24h high: $ 29.00
- 24h low: US dollars
To the current Uniswap course
Top 5
- The Graph course: $ 0.92 (14.24 %)
- Chiliz course: $ 0.37 (11.67 %)
- Cardano course: $ 1.99 (9.96 %)
- Sushi class: $ 12.29 (9.16 %)
- xSUSHI course: $ 14.43 (8.79 %)
Flop 5
- Stacks course: $ 1.36 (-4.05 %)
- Bitcoin Cash ABC course: $ 55.14 (-4.35 %)
- Internet computer course: $ 64.45 (-5.44 %)
- Telcoin course: $ 0.02 (-7.66 %)
- IoTeX course: $ 0.11 (-20.16 %)
Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken from Coingecko on August 13, 2021 at 7:01 am.