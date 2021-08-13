Bitcoin sideways, Cardano and Dogecoin are moving in opposite directions

The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is 1966 billion US dollars, of which Bitcoin claims a market share of 43 percent. The trading volume was $ 144 billion in the past 24 hours. Since yesterday, the rates of the top 10 cryptocurrencies have changed by an average of 0 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The crypto market can do it differently: there was only a -0.55 percent change in the Bitcoin rate. The price is currently at 45,372.00 US dollars. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 852.88 billion (-0.65%)

24h trading volume: 36,201 million US dollars (+ 3.52%)

24h High: $ 45,622.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum



Hardly anything changed with the Ethereum rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -1.47 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at $ 3,132.00.

Market Cap: $ 366.87 billion (-1.59%)

24h trading volume: $ 28,898 million (-8.55%)

24h high: $ 3,178.88

24h low: US dollars

Cardano



The Cardano course rallied and was able to gain 9.96 percent. Cardano is at a rate of 1.99 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 63.79 billion (+ 9.58%)

24h trading volume: 4,798 million US dollars (+ 42.41%)

24h high: $ 1.99

24h low: US dollars

Tether



As you would expect from a stablecoin, the price of the tether price only changed 1.01 percent. The rate is currently at $ 1.01.

Market Cap: $ 63.67 billion (+ 1.01%)

24h trading volume: $ 73,550 million (+ 16.22%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24-hour low: US dollars

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin price moved sluggishly by only 0.57 percent. The current rate is $ 396.40.

Market Cap: $ 61.28 billion (+ 0.34%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,021 million (+ 20.07%)

24h high: $ 397.45

24h low: US dollars

XRP



Exciting is different: The XRP rate only changed by -1.78 percent. The current rate is $ 0.99.

Market Cap: $ 46.08 billion (-1.75%)

24h trading volume: 7,746 million US dollars (+ 107.74%)

24h high: $ 1.02

24-hour low: US dollars

Dogecoin



Since yesterday, the Dogecoin course had to lose a good 2.82 percent. The Dogecoin price this morning is $ 0.27.

Market Cap: $ 35.53 billion (-3.41%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,110 million (+ 62.52%)

24h high: $ 0.28

24h low: US dollars

USD Coin



The USD coin price struck the spot. The course changed by just 0.78 percent. The price is trading at $ 1.01.

Market Cap: $ 28.03 billion (+ 0.49%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,788 million (+ 2.74%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot



Polkadot rate redefines the word sideways with a change of 0.36 percent. That translates into a rate of US $ 21.63.

Market Cap: $ 22.08 billion (+ 0.12%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,308 million (+ 20.23%)

24h high: $ 21.64

24h low: US dollars

Uniswap



The Uniswap price moved sideways by just -1.21 percent over the past 24 hours. The price of Uniswap is currently 28.64 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 14.89 billion (-1.48%)

24h trading volume: 576 million US dollars (-16%)

24h high: $ 29.00

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

The Graph course : $ 0.92 ( 14.24 %)

: $ 0.92 ( %) Chiliz course : $ 0.37 ( 11.67 %)

: $ 0.37 ( %) Cardano course : $ 1.99 ( 9.96 %)

: $ 1.99 ( %) Sushi class : $ 12.29 ( 9.16 %)

: $ 12.29 ( %) xSUSHI course: $ 14.43 ( 8.79 %)

Flop 5

Stacks course : $ 1.36 ( -4.05 %)

: $ 1.36 ( %) Bitcoin Cash ABC course : $ 55.14 ( -4.35 %)

: $ 55.14 ( %) Internet computer course : $ 64.45 ( -5.44 %)

: $ 64.45 ( %) Telcoin course : $ 0.02 ( -7.66 %)

: $ 0.02 ( %) IoTeX course: $ 0.11 ( -20.16 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken from Coingecko on August 13, 2021 at 7:01 am.