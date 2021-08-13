Friday, August 13, 2021
HomeNewsBitcoin sideways, Cardano and Dogecoin are moving in opposite directions
News

Bitcoin sideways, Cardano and Dogecoin are moving in opposite directions

By Hasan Sheikh
0
189




The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is 1966 billion US dollars, of which Bitcoin claims a market share of 43 percent. The trading volume was $ 144 billion in the past 24 hours. Since yesterday, the rates of the top 10 cryptocurrencies have changed by an average of 0 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin


The crypto market can do it differently: there was only a -0.55 percent change in the Bitcoin rate. The price is currently at 45,372.00 US dollars. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

  • Market Cap: $ 852.88 billion (-0.65%)
  • 24h trading volume: 36,201 million US dollars (+ 3.52%)
  • 24h High: $ 45,622.00
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum


Hardly anything changed with the Ethereum rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -1.47 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at $ 3,132.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 366.87 billion (-1.59%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 28,898 million (-8.55%)
  • 24h high: $ 3,178.88
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano


The Cardano course rallied and was able to gain 9.96 percent. Cardano is at a rate of 1.99 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 63.79 billion (+ 9.58%)
  • 24h trading volume: 4,798 million US dollars (+ 42.41%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.99
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Tether


As you would expect from a stablecoin, the price of the tether price only changed 1.01 percent. The rate is currently at $ 1.01.

  • Market Cap: $ 63.67 billion (+ 1.01%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 73,550 million (+ 16.22%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Binance Coin


The Binance Coin price moved sluggishly by only 0.57 percent. The current rate is $ 396.40.

  • Market Cap: $ 61.28 billion (+ 0.34%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 2,021 million (+ 20.07%)
  • 24h high: $ 397.45
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course




XRP


Exciting is different: The XRP rate only changed by -1.78 percent. The current rate is $ 0.99.

  • Market Cap: $ 46.08 billion (-1.75%)
  • 24h trading volume: 7,746 million US dollars (+ 107.74%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.02
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Dogecoin


Since yesterday, the Dogecoin course had to lose a good 2.82 percent. The Dogecoin price this morning is $ 0.27.

  • Market Cap: $ 35.53 billion (-3.41%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 4,110 million (+ 62.52%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.28
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

USD Coin


The USD coin price struck the spot. The course changed by just 0.78 percent. The price is trading at $ 1.01.

  • Market Cap: $ 28.03 billion (+ 0.49%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 2,788 million (+ 2.74%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Polkadot


Polkadot rate redefines the word sideways with a change of 0.36 percent. That translates into a rate of US $ 21.63.

  • Market Cap: $ 22.08 billion (+ 0.12%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 1,308 million (+ 20.23%)
  • 24h high: $ 21.64
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

Uniswap


The Uniswap price moved sideways by just -1.21 percent over the past 24 hours. The price of Uniswap is currently 28.64 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 14.89 billion (-1.48%)
  • 24h trading volume: 576 million US dollars (-16%)
  • 24h high: $ 29.00
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Uniswap course

Top 5

  • The Graph course: $ 0.92 (14.24 %)
  • Chiliz course: $ 0.37 (11.67 %)
  • Cardano course: $ 1.99 (9.96 %)
  • Sushi class: $ 12.29 (9.16 %)
  • xSUSHI course: $ 14.43 (8.79 %)

Flop 5

  • Stacks course: $ 1.36 (-4.05 %)
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC course: $ 55.14 (-4.35 %)
  • Internet computer course: $ 64.45 (-5.44 %)
  • Telcoin course: $ 0.02 (-7.66 %)
  • IoTeX course: $ 0.11 (-20.16 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken from Coingecko on August 13, 2021 at 7:01 am.


Previous articleMegan Fox honest: Hollywood is not made for mothers
Next articleApple and Netflix fight over rights to spy film
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv