Bitcoin: cryptocurrency soon worth $ 100,000?

The year 2021 was a wild roller coaster ride for Bitcoin investors that catapulted them to unimagined heights – and recently left them drowned in a valley. After Tesla boss Elon Musk had publicly criticized the cryptocurrency and countries like China and the USA campaigned for bans and stricter regulations on the crypto market, the price fell by almost 50 percent from its all-time high in April 2021 and has since then mainly moved sideways below 35,000 – US dollar stamp (approx. 30,000 euros). Only since the beginning of August 2021 has the Bitcoin price started moving north again. Despite persistent headwinds from politics and business, cyber money temporarily climbed the mark of over 45,000 US dollars (approx. 38,000 euros). Experts see this as a good sign and allow themselves to be carried away with optimistic forecasts. As reported by deraktionaer.de, analysts at Fundstrat Global Advisors are forecasting another price explosion with a gigantic record target this year based on current developments.

Experts advise buying Bitcoin

With its recent change of course, Bitcoin regained the 200-day line, which experts say is a clear buy signal. In the past, given such a starting position, the currency gained around 193 percent in the following six months. If this is also the case this time, it would reach a value of 134,000 US dollars (approximately 114,000 euros) in February 2022. Fundstrat Global Advisors is now advising investors to buy and is assuming a price target of 100,000 US dollars (approx. 85,000 euros) for 2021. However, it is better to enjoy such forecasts with the utmost caution.









Investment remains high risk

If Bitcoin has proven one thing in the past few months, it is that it remains absolutely unpredictable even for professionals and does not follow any fixed rules. The experts’ recommendations are based on statistics and assumptions based on past developments. There are no guarantees that these will repeat themselves in the future. If you are toying with an investment in Bitcoin, you should keep a close eye on current developments. If there are further positive impulses, an entry with a very small position could be an option. In any case, you should be aware that you could lose all of the money you have invested at any time. Hardly any speculative sector is as volatile as the crypto market. An investment in Bitcoin & Co. remains a highly risky matter.

Trading Bitcoin – how does it work and where?

