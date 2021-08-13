Bitcoin and Co: After Musk, Messi is also involved in the crypto world

The Bitcoin price is increasing by around four percent today. Anyway, crypto fans can look back on a positive week on Friday evening. Meanwhile, the topic of cryptocoins is becoming increasingly mainstream. It is fitting that football superstar Lionel Messi will also collect part of his lavish salary in the form of a digital currency in the future.

Messi has left FC Barcelona and signed with Paris Saint-Germain. There he should earn up to 35 million euros per year – plus bonuses. Messi receives part of his wages in the form of “Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token”.

The soccer club did not reveal how big this part is in its message.

Messi may be the first soccer player in the world to be paid at least partially with a cryptocurrency.

On Tuesday, the price of the cryptocurrency rose to more than 51 euros. Paris only reported the payment yesterday. The price was around 32 euros. Then the 40 euro mark was touched. Most recently, the price fell back to 34 euros. There are contradicting information on trading volume and market capitalization on the relevant crypto sites.









So far, cryptocurrencies have been more of an issue for currency watchdogs and tech pioneers such as Tesla boss Elon Musk in the general public. So now Messi is there too. It will be exciting to see whether other celebrities will follow. The Parisian “Fan Token” has so far been rather irrelevant in the crypto world. When in doubt, investors and traders prefer to rely on relatively established and liquid standards such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.