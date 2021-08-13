Friday, August 13, 2021
Because of hate on the net: Selena Gomez deletes Instagram & Co.

By Arjun Sethi
Selena Gomez (28) is currently one of the biggest pop stars there are! The “Lose You to Love Me” singer landed a number one hit in the Billboard charts with her song about the separation from Justin Bieber (26) and since this year the beauty from the USA also has her own make-up brand. Selena is now happy, but that wasn’t always the case: Behind her lie dark times, which led her to a surprising decision…

On the occasion of World Health Day, Selena spoke in a Instagramlivestream with a former surgeon about mental health. The singer revealed that she has not had any social media apps on her phone for years. She fears that social media will increasingly contribute to loneliness. “That makes me angry,” the beauty asserted. That’s why she wants to distance herself from social platforms. She uses them, but has not installed them on her smartphone.

The life of the US star was discussed and evaluated for years on Instagram and Co. “These words hurt. […]. The truth is that they are lies.”, Selena continued. Since she no longer exposes herself to these comments, she feels better and spends more time with the family.

Selena Gomez, November 2019
Selena Gomez in October 2019
Selena Gomez in April 2019


