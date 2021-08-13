Saturday, August 14, 2021
Ashton Kutcher + Mila Kunis: They take shower debate with humor

By Arjun Sethi
Ashton Kutcher + Mila Kunis
They take the shower discussions with humor

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis find it amusing how much people care about their shower habits.

by Helen Kreimer

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis show humor by not taking the big shower debate in Hollywood so seriously. In a video, they make fun of how emotionally their personal hygiene is discussed.




For weeks, it has been a hotly debated topic in Hollywood: Who showers how often and how regularly should children be bathed? Ashton Kutcher, 43, and Mila Kunis, 37, triggered a veritable hygiene debate with their appearance on the podcast of Dax Shepard, 46. They said they didn’t bathe their children “every day” when they were toddlers. Kutcher, meanwhile, had revealed in conversation: “I wash my armpits and crotch every day and nothing else.”

Ashton Kutcher: “What are you doing?”

Numerous stars quickly intervened on the subject, criticizing or agreeing with the hygiene habits of the Kutchers. Now Ashton and Mila share a video in which they discuss their children in the bathroom in a very funny way and prove that they do not take the topic too seriously.

Source used: instagram.com

