Amanda Seyfried to Carey Mulligan: The Most Beautiful Dresses of Oscar Night

Even if the Oscars took place under slightly different circumstances this year, one thing could be relied on: The nominees showed themselves in their most beautiful outfits and reminded themselves in their robes partly of old Hollywood. The most beautiful outfits of the night in picture gallery and video.

Despite Corona – or maybe just because after all these months in sweatpants it was finally an evening to pretzel – the stars also showed at the Oscars 2021 what a Hollywood gown is! It was the first Academy Awards ceremony since the beginning of the pandemic. Not only were the circumstances extraordinary, but also the award date (April 25 local time) later than planned. And yet: If you looked at the ladies and gentlemen on the red carpet, you might have thought that everything was as usual. The most beautiful dresses can be found here at a glance.







These were the most beautiful Oscar outfits of the evening While the actors Steven Yeun (37, in Gucci) and Riz Ahmed (38, in Prada), who were nominated for the leading actor Oscars, impressed with cool classic chic, the robes of Amanda Seyfried (35), Regina King (50) and Carey Mulligan (35) were among the absolute highlights. Halle Berry (54) and Margot Robbie (30) also delighted with their outfits – and their new hairstyles. Read more news about the Oscars here Pure glamour! At least that’s what you expect from the Oscars. And on the outside, everything seemed to have gone smoothly this time as well. But in the run-up, there had been quite a lot of trouble behind the scenes. The new venue was to blame. The 2021 Oscar in the category “International Feature Film” went to the Danish director Thomas Vinterberg. His film “The Intoxication” with Mads Mikkelsen was very popular in Hollywod. In his acceptance speech, he paid attention to his deceased daughter Ida, whom he tragically lost during filming. The designer has been developing fashion for cinema films for forty years. For her costumes in “Black Panther” Ruth E. Carter was the first black woman to win the Oscar.



