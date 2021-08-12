With Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt: Jungle Cruise will run simultaneously on Disney+ and in cinemas – Panorama

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt star in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise.” Photo: 2020 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.





Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced on Instagram that the adventure film “Jungle Cruise” will launch simultaneously on Disney+ and in cinemas. The film will be shown from 30 July.

The Disney adventure film “Jungle Cruise” will be shown simultaneously on Disney+ and in the cinema. This was announced by lead actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (49) in a video on his Instagram account. Accordingly, the Disney flick will be released in cinemas worldwide on July 30, 2021 and will be available on the streaming service Disney+. Being able to experience the film both in their own living room and in the cinema gives “everyone around the world the unique opportunity” to see the film the way they want and – in the face of the corona pandemic – as safely as possible, Johnson explained.









It is “a privilege and an honor” to introduce the film to his fans. He also says this on behalf of his “very talented” co-star Emily Blunt (38) as well as Disney, he continued. The film is about a Disneyland attraction called “Jungle Cruise”. A group of travelers travels through the attraction by boat and eventually arrives in a jungle where dangerous animals and reptiles live. In addition to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, the cast also includes Jack Whitehall (32), Andy Nyman (55), Jesse Plemons (33) and Paul Giamatti (53). “Jungle Cruise” was supposed to start in cinemas as early as July 2020, but had to be postponed due to the corona pandemic.

“Jungle Cruise” isn’t the only movie Disney is planning a simultaneous launch on its in-house streaming service and in theaters. The Marvel movie “Black Widow” (July 8) and the live-action film “Cruella” (May 28) will also be released directly on Disney+.





