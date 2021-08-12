What’s coming to Netflix in September 2021

حان الوقت لإلقاء نظرة مبكرة على ما سيُعرض على Netflix في الولايات المتحدة طوال شهر سبتمبر 2021. أدناه ، سنرشدك عبر جميع البرامج التلفزيونية والأفلام الوثائقية والأفلام الجديدة القادمة إلى Netflix على مدار الشهر.
كما هو الحال دائمًا ، سترغب في مراقبة عمليات الإزالة تمامًا مثل الإضافات الجديدة. هناك بالفعل مجموعة من الأفلام تستحق المشاهدة وستنتهي صلاحيتها في الأول من الشهر.
إذا كنت تبحث عن مزيد من المعلومات حول جميع إصدارات Netflix الأصلية ، فراجع معاينة Netflix الأصلية المخصصة.
ما الذي سيأتي إلى Netflix الولايات المتحدة في سبتمبر 2021
قادم إلى Netflix الولايات المتحدة في الأول من سبتمبر
- منزل أجاثا كريستي الملتوي (2017) – فريق من النجوم يتحدون في فيلم الجريمة الغامض هذا المقتبس من رواية أجاثا كريستي. نجوم جلين كلوز وماكس أيرونز وكريستينا هندريكس وغيرهم.
- أنجام (1994) – بوليوود تشويق.
- باربي: Big City Big Dreams (2021) – فيلم رسوم متحركة للأطفال لمدة ساعة يصور الشخصية المعروفة.
- مسلسل الرسوم المتحركة الشجاع (الموسم 1) – مسلسل كرتوني للكبار يدور حول مجموعة من الأبطال الخارقين في طريقهم للتخلص من عالم الشر.
- تمساح دندي في لوس أنجلوس (2001) – كوميديا مغامرات منذ عقدين مع بول هوجان بطولة التمساح دندي.
- الفانوس الأخضر (2011) – يلعب ريان رينولدز دور فانوس أخضر وهو بلا شك أحد أفضل أفلام الأبطال الخارقين على الإطلاق.
- حفلة منزلية (1990) – كوميديا من ريجينالد هودلين حول صبي يتجه إلى حفلة منزلية لصديق لم يستطع الاستعداد لأشد ليلة في حياتهم. ويرجع ذلك إلى أن يكون الحصول على إعادة التشغيل من سينما نيو لاين.
- كيف تكون رعاة البقر (الموسم 1) ن – مسلسل واقع يستضيفه ديل بريسبي يتطلع إلى الحفاظ على تقليد رعاة البقر على قيد الحياة.
- The Leader: Anatomy of a Crime (2014) Argentine film in Spanish based on a true story.
- HQ Barbers (Season 1) Nollywood comedy series.
- Letters to Julia (2010) A romantic comedy starring Amanda Seyfried about an American woman who spends her holidays in Italy.
- Los Carcamales / Oldsters (Season 1) A Spanish comedy series that revolves around a group of elderly people who work together to form a criminal gang.
- Kid-E-Cats (Season 2) An animated series for children about three cats exploring the world together.
- Kurokos Basketball (Season 3) Anime series.
- Welcome home: Roscoe Jenkins (2008) Comedy film band under the direction of Martin Lawrence.
- Marshal (2017) Courtroom biography of Thurgood Marshall, the first black judge of the Supreme Court of the United States. Actors Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad and Kate Hudson.
Coming to Netflix on September 2
- Life after the Party (2021) n Victoria Justice and Midori Frances run this new comedy about a little girl who dies on her birthday and gets a second chance to correct all wrongs.
- Here and there A Filipino romantic film.
- Hotel del Luna (Season 1) A Korean drama set in a hotel where all the guests are ghosts.
- Q-Force (Season 1) n An animated series about a handsomen secret agents and his team of LGBTQ super spies. It includes vocal talents Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison and David Harbour.
- Guard A thriller about a backup singer who is promoted to lead singer in a band but is plagued by supernatural horrors.
Coming to Netflix on September 3
- Diving Club (Season 1) n An Australian co-production on the coast of Cape Mercy about a group of teenage divers investigating secrets.
- Money Raid (Season 5 – Part 1) n The Spanish-influenced fans returned in the first half of the last two-part season.
- Shark Dog (Season 1) n A 10-year children’s animated series from ViacomCBS with his best friend who is half dog and half shark.
- Value (2021) n A 9/11 biography based on the true story of a lawyer demanding justice for the victims of the September 11 attacks.
Coming to Netflix on September 5
- Bunk’d (Season 5) Disney Channel comedy series by Pamela Ailes O’Connell.
Coming to Netflix on September 6
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Seasons 1 – Episodes 1 & 2) n – Documentary series about SpaceX’s manned spaceflight by the team behind ESPN and Netflix the last dance.
- Shadow Parties (2021) – Nollywood film directed by Yemi Amoudou.
Coming to Netflix on September 7
- The Immeasurable Breaking Point (2021) n A sports documentary about the American tennis player Mardi Fish.
Coming to Netflix on September 8
- Chhota Bheem (Season 8) Hindi animated series for children.
- JJ+E / Vinterviken 2021 (2021) n Swedish love film about the love story between Elizabeth and John John, two young men who live in the same city but lead a completely different life.
- Watching out for dogs (2018) Family comedy starring Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne, Jordin Sparks and Gabriel Iglesias. About a police dog named Max (voiced by Ludacris) dressed up at a prestigious dog show.
Coming to Netflix on September 9
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali (2021) n – A documentary about two icons and influential personalities with rare archival material.
Coming to Netflix on September 10
- Master of the Metal Shop (Season 1) n – A reality series by comedian Jo Coy that puts iron men and women against the clock to create unique structures.
- Kate (2021) n Action thriller movie directed by Cedric Nicholas Trojan and starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead. About a murderer who survives 24 hours after his poisoning.
- Lucifer (Season 6) n – The final season of Tom Ellis’ series, led by the detective, in which he plays the role of Satan. Expect a final wine season.
- Loot (2021) n A hike in the wilderness becomes a desperate attempt at survival for five friends on the run from a mysterious shooter.
Coming to Netflix on September 15
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Seasons 1 – Episodes 3 and 4) n Two new episodes of documentaries.
- Managed! (Season 6) n Emmy-nominated baking competition hosted by
Nicole Bär is back.
- Schumacher (2021) n A Formula 1 documentary about the German racing driver Michael Schumacher and his career in sport.
Coming to Netflix on September 17
- Chicago Party Aunt (Season 1) n Animated comedy series. With vocal talents of RuPaul, Ike Barinholtz and Lauren Ash.
- Sex Education (Season 3) n A comedy series in which all your favorites return.
Coming to Netflix on September 22
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl (2021) n Brazilian Kom directed by Bruno Garrotti.
- Dear Whites (Season 4) n The last volume of the comedy series is supposed to have a musical theme.
Coming to Netflix on September 23
- A StoryBots Space Adventure (2021) n – A special animation set in the world of storybots.
Coming to Netflix on September 24
- Midnight Mass (Season 1) n A supernatural horror series by Mike Flanagan about the arrival of a priest on a small, remote island.
- My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021) n – An exclusive animated film shot in my little pony Be.
Coming to Netflix on September 28
- Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 1) n Produced by Chris Nee and The Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, children’s animated series that is an adaptation of the books of a young girl with an interest in science.
Coming to Netflix on September 29
- Sounds like love (2021) n – Spanish comedy about a 30-year-old woman who is stuck as an assistant but vows to continue her life.
Coming to Netflix on September 30
- Love 101 (Season 2) n The return of the Turkish drama series for teenagers.
