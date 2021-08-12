Unpleasant? Katy Perry meets ex Josh Groban in show

Would Katy Perry (36) have preferred to avoid this encounter? Privately, things could not be better for the singer at the moment: In the summer of last year, she and her partner Orlando Bloom (44) had a daughter named Daisy Dove. Meanwhile, the “I kissed a girl” performer is back behind the jury desk of the US casting show American Idol. But in the show, the juror now had a spicy encounter: Katy met her ex Josh Groban (40)!

In the last episode of the music casting show, the remaining 24 candidates were allowed to perform together with a star. One of the professional singers who helped the up-and-coming artists was Josh Groban – Katys Gone! Than Josh with the candidate Bean “Angels” by Robbie Williams (47), the 36-year-old watched from the jury desk and then praised the performance together with her colleagues Luke Bryan (44) and Lionel Richie (71) with standing ovations.

On Twitter, meanwhile, some users reminded that Katy and Josh had not necessarily diverged for the better. After all, the new mother is said to have dedicated the song “The One That Got Away”, German: “The one who got away”, from 2010 to the songwriter. The beauty even once confirmed this in the show of James Corden (42): “People ask, ‘Who is ‘The One That Got Away’ about?’ It’s about Groban, absolutely.”









Josh Groban, musician

The “American Idol” jury Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan

Katy Perry, artist

