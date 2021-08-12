Friday, August 13, 2021
HomeNewsThese BTC supports are important now
News

These BTC supports are important now

By Hasan Sheikh
0
100




Bitcoin (BTC) didn’t see any new gains on Thursday. The price has fallen below $ 45,000.

BTC / USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

BTC price is moving towards $ 44,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the BTC / USD pair fell as low as $ 44,200 on Thursday. That means it has decreased by 4 percent within 24 hours.

The pair climbed to a high of around $ 47,000 the day before, but there was a lot of resistance at that level that the volume couldn’t withstand.

“Slight weakness in the recent outbreak suggests potential exhaustion on this run,” says Cointelegraph employee Michaël van de Poppe on that day.

In his latest YouTube update, van de Poppe spoke of a possible, deeper correction for Bitcoin.

“Right now, I think most are expecting us to climb to $ 48,000 before going back down,” he said of Wednesday’s forecast.

“Either we break through there and rise towards $ 55,000 or what we create is not that high and from here we fall into the low range of $ 40,000, maybe even the high range of $ 30,000.”

On the big Binance exchange, the number of buyers also decreased at over $ 42,000. The sizable sales wall remains at $ 47,000.




BTC / USD long and short positions on Binance as of August 12th. Source: Material Indicators / Twitter

Golden cross still possible

But even the moderate decline on Thursday will not prevent a possible positive event on the daily chart for Friday, namely the golden cross.

In this context: Bitcoin makes $ 45,000 in support: Traders hope for a new altcoin season

Like the analyst and trader Rekt Capital noticed, the traditionally positive golden cross should continue to occur on Friday. The 50-day moving average crosses the 200-day moving average.

“This BTC decline is not enough to avert the coming golden cross,” he wrote on Twitter. He added that the BTC / USD pair should hold the $ 45,200 level as support to maintain the “bullish bias”.

However, there were also cases where the golden crosses resulted in corrections.


Previous articleEva Green fought for more clothing in a significant scene
Next articleSuper-Rich Abysses at HBO Luxury Resort – Review – fernsehserien.de
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv