The Britney Spears Case: Judge Brenda Penny Receives Death Threats

For years, the fans of Britney Spears (39) with the movement #FreeBritney demand that the singer be freed from the guardianship by her father. However, some are now apparently doing so with means that have called the Los Angeles police on the scene. The judge in charge of the trial, Brenda Penny, is to receive numerous death threats from fanatical supporters of the star. This is reported by the US site “TMZ”.









Penny had made herself unpopular with many fans last week with her decision that father Jamie Spears (69) will not be deprived of guardianship as soon as possible. Britney Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart had filed a motion to this effect, with which he wanted to advance a hearing scheduled for September.

Incapacitated for 13 years



To justify this move, it said, “While a two-month wait for a hearing in the application may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, unable to sleep, and continue to suffer.” According to TMZ, however, the judge did not see enough evidence to order an early postponement and immediate dismissal.

Spears was incapacitated in 2008 and her father Jamie was appointed as a guardian at the time. The 39-year-old has been fighting against this guardianship for quite some time. She had been approved in July to elect a new lawyer. Rosengart had then officially submitted an application to replace the singer’s father as financial guardian.

