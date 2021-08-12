Soon you will be able to buy advertising space in space with Dogecoin

Dogecoin has always been intended for space. “Dogefather” Elon Musk has made this clear again and again. Among other things, when the billionaire first came across the relevant project tweetedwhich is planned for 2022. But one thing that wasn’t intended for space is advertising. It seems that in addition to billionaires and rocket ships flying into space, advertising is now also on the way.

A recent partnership between SpaceX and Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) enables advertisers to run ads in space. The advertisement is projected from an advertising satellite that is about to be launched into orbit. The satellite will have a pixelated screen on the side. The ads will appear on it.

The exact type of satellite to be launched is what is known as a CubeSat. The CubeSat is loaded onto a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Then the CubeSat is released into orbit before the rocket reaches the moon.

Advertising on a CubeSat

Anyone can advertise on the CubeSat after it has started. This can range from small businesses to large advertisers. Interested parties can “put into space” any illustration or image.

In order to receive advertising on the CubeSat, tokens must be purchased. Five tokens are made available for this project. The beta for X coordinates. Rhoe for the Y coordinates. Gamma for the brightness on the CubeSat. Kappa for the color. And finally, XI stands for time.

These characters determine where the ads will be placed. They also help determine what the pixels you selected would look like when projected. The XI tokens determine how long the ad will be shown.

Pay for advertisements with Dogecoin

The tokens for the ads can be paid for with Ethereum. According to the company (GEC), however, it will also be possible to pay for the tokens with Dogecoin. However, there is currently no official price at which these tokens are to be sold.









Companies can pay to have their logos displayed on the CubeSat. They can also pay to have their logo supersede a competitor’s logo, according to GEC CEO Samuel Reid. And:

“There are perhaps companies that want to display their logo. Or it could be something more personal and artistic. Maybe Coca-Cola and Pepsi are fighting over their logo and claiming it for themselves. “

The start of the project is planned for early 2022 with the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The CubeSat will come with a selfie stick that will stream its screen live on YouTube or Twitch.

