Selena Gomez: Mental Health Initiative

Commendable commitment of the pop singer: With the initiative, she wants to help people with mental health problems to get professional help faster. The 28-year-old set up the campaign together with her make-up label Rare Beauty.

“This campaign is very close to my heart because of my own mental health issues,” Selena wrote on her Instagram account. “I know firsthand how scary and lonely it can feel to have to fight anxiety and depression alone at a young age.”









The brunette beauty wants mental health to become a school subject so that children and adolescents are educated at an early age. “If I had learned about it earlier, my journey would have been very different. The world needs to know that mental health is important. It’s just as important as your physical health and I wish we could appreciate that, not just through words, but through actions,” she says.

Last year, the artist had made it public that she suffers from bipolar disorder. “Getting help and educating myself has changed my life and it can change yours as well,” Selena adds. “I hope you join me in helping to support this initiative and be a part of the change.”