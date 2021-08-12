Friday, August 13, 2021
Ripple course: the XRP correction was overdue

By Hasan Sheikh
  • The XRP price recorded a massive increase on August 11th and gained 30%.
  • After the bullish move, Ripple is likely to consolidate and retest critical support levels before taking its next move.
  • The cross-border remittance token needs to hold above $ 0.964 to hit any higher high.

XRP price has almost doubled in value from its low of $ 0.514 on July 13th. Ripple saw a 30% surge on August 11, leading the bull market in the cryptocurrency markets.

XRP course corrected

The XRP price has formed an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart, confirming the increased interest. Ripple has hit the upside target dictated by the prevailing technical pattern and has climbed to $ 1,088.

After rising 30% on August 11th, XRP price is currently on the retreat, testing key levels of support.

The first line of defense for XRP price is on the 38.2% fibonacci expansion at $ 0.964. Should selling pressure increase, Ripple could retest the upper bound of the parallel channel as a support.




The line of defense could be $ 0.870 on the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 12-hour chart. Should buying pressure continue to ease, the XRP price could target the mid-line of the prevailing chart pattern, which coincides with the 27.2% fibonacci extension level at $ 0.832.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that Ripple could be slightly overbought right now, which could lead to a subsequent pullback.

In view of this technical setup of the XRP course, further losses are currently not to be expected. However, should Ripple experience a complete fortune reversal, the cross-border remittance token could fall into the demand zone, which stretches from the 50-period MA at $ 0.70 to the lower bound of the parallel channel at $ 0.783.

XRP course

XRP / USDT 12-hour chart

The initial resistance for XRP price is on the upper trendline of the dominant technical pattern at $ 1.105, which is the 50% fibonacci extension level. For greater ambitions, the 61.8% fibonacci extension level is targeted at $ 1,245.

Bullish investors could target the 78.6% fibonacci extension level at $ 1,446 once the above resistance is overcome. Ripple should experience little resistance on the way up.


Hasan Sheikh
