Thursday, August 12, 2021
HomeNewsRecognized? Jennifer Lawrence rocks red-haired fringe friez
News

Recognized? Jennifer Lawrence rocks red-haired fringe friez

By Arjun Sethi
0
90




Jennifer Lawrence (30) now focuses on color! In the past, the actress has repeatedly shown herself with various hairstyles: Whether cheeky longbob, long mane or elegant updo hairstyles – the Hollywood beauty has always remained true to her hair color blonde. During the shooting of a new film, however, she surprised with a completely new look: Jennifer presented herself with a red-haired fringe cut!

Paparazzi discovered the 30-year-old on set in Boston, where she was shooting alongside Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio (46) for the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up”. Jennifer attracted everyone’s attention with her mane: Instead of having her usual blonde hair, the beauty suddenly posed with a red hair in front of the camera. But it looked as if she had not said goodbye to her blonde hair forever: The red hair seemed to be just a wig.

How Just Jared reported, should Jennifer in the upcoming film, play a scientist who has discovered a meteor. In a daring action, she wants to warn the world about the impact of the celestial body – but that turned out to be more difficult than expected.

Jennifer Lawrence on set
Jennifer Lawrence with red hair, December 2020
Jennifer Lawrence in December 2020


Previous articleTom Lee: Bitcoin price at 100,000 USD at the end of 2021
Next articleVenezuela is turning off the power to Bitcoin miners
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv