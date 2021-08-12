Recognized? Jennifer Lawrence rocks red-haired fringe friez

Jennifer Lawrence (30) now focuses on color! In the past, the actress has repeatedly shown herself with various hairstyles: Whether cheeky longbob, long mane or elegant updo hairstyles – the Hollywood beauty has always remained true to her hair color blonde. During the shooting of a new film, however, she surprised with a completely new look: Jennifer presented herself with a red-haired fringe cut!

Paparazzi discovered the 30-year-old on set in Boston, where she was shooting alongside Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio (46) for the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up”. Jennifer attracted everyone’s attention with her mane: Instead of having her usual blonde hair, the beauty suddenly posed with a red hair in front of the camera. But it looked as if she had not said goodbye to her blonde hair forever: The red hair seemed to be just a wig.

How Just Jared reported, should Jennifer in the upcoming film, play a scientist who has discovered a meteor. In a daring action, she wants to warn the world about the impact of the celestial body – but that turned out to be more difficult than expected.

Jennifer Lawrence on set

Jennifer Lawrence with red hair, December 2020

Jennifer Lawrence in December 2020

275 I definitely liked the blonde hair better. 18 Wow, she should always wear it that way!



