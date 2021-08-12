“Pineapple Express” on ZDFneo in live stream and TV: The film by David Gordon Green on ZDFneo

Today, on 12.8.2021, “Pineapple Express” by David Gordon Green will be broadcast on television. Where you can watch the film, whether only on “classic” TV or also on the Internet, as well as the repetition date and a recommendation of similar films can be found here.

Today, on 12.8.2021, the feature film “Pineapple Express” is on TV. You should be on time at 23:05 Clock at ZDFneo because that’s when the film by David Gordon Green is broadcast. If you prefer to watch TV on the Internet: ZDFneo also offers a live stream online.

“Pineapple Express” today on live stream and TV: That’s what the film by David Gordon Green is about

Behind this production is none other than hit supplier Judd Apatow, one of the most sought-after and successful creative minds in the film business. Multi-talent Seth Rogan (“The First Time”) not only plays the lead role in this crazy action comedy, but also wrote the screenplay together with Evan Goldberg as well as for “Superbad”. As a partner in Crime, “Spider-Man” star James Franco acts at his side. Rosie Perez and Bill Hader complete the cast. (Source: ZDFneo, transmitted by FUNKE Programmzeitschriften)

Watch similar shows like the action comedy “Pineapple Express” on TV today

Are you interested in films like “Pineapple Express”? Then we have a tip for you:









At 9:35 p.m. on ZDFneo “Gambit – The Master Plan”.

Watch “Ananas Express” online: ZDFneo media library and replay on TV

You won’t be able to watch “Pineapple Express” today at 23:05? Just take a look at the ZDFneo media library. This offers numerous TV reports online as video on demand for streaming – also and above all after the respective broadcast on television. ZDFneo will also show “Ananas Express” on TV again: On 13.8.2021 at 3:20 am. As a rule, you will also find the program online after the TV broadcast. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all shipments.

“Pineapple Express” on TV today: All actors and information at a glance

From: David Gordon Green

With: Seth Rogen, James Franco, Danny McBride, Kevin Corrigan, Craig Robinson, Gary Cole, Rosie Perez, Amber Heard, Ed Begley Jr., Nora Dunn, Bill Hader, Joe Lo Truglio, Arthur Napiontek, Cleo King, James Remar, Jonathan Spencer, Dana Lee, Bobby Lee, Ken Jeong, David C. Cook, Howard S. Lefstein, Connie Sawyer, David McDivitt, Mae LaBorde, Kendall Carly Browne, George Lew, John Robert Tramutola, Adam Crosby, Andrew Heald, Jeannetta Arnette, Carlos Aleman, Omar Leyva, Sam Carson, Jack Kehler, Robert Longstreet and Peter Lewis

On the: 12.8.2021

At: ZDFneo

Screenplay: Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

Camera: Tim Orr

Music: Graeme Revell

Genre: Action, humor and thriller

FSK: Released from 16 years

Length: 105 minutes (From 23:05 to 0:50)

Year of production: 2008

In HD: Yes

Follow News.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find hot news, current videos, great competitions and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.com