New video for “Shameless” – laut.de – News

Like a goddess in blazing flames: The new video of the Cuban megastar. With “Liar” there is another new song.

Havana (Lei) – For a long time it was quiet around the former Fifth Harmony frontwoman Camila Cabello. Now she drops two harbingers from her upcoming album “Romance”. “Shameless” comes with an elaborately choreographed video, while “Liar” has to do without visual accompaniment.

At first, the Cuban woman sits quietly in the confessional. “It’s been a secret for the longest time” she whispers before the emotional-epochal chorus breaks in and she puts herself in the limelight almost like a goddess. Surrounded by blazing flames and numerous dancers, Camila lounging in the sand and rising to the sky.

Fans speculated about its content just a few hours after the release of the single. So the lines “Show me you’re shameless, write it on my neck, why don’t ya?” to her new lover Shawn Mendes.









The second single “Liar” strikes much calmer tones and, like their world hit “Havana”, features a Caribbean beat and an absolute catchy hook.

When Camila’s album “Romance” will be released is not yet known.