Kylie Jenner: Birthday Painting Class

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ beauty released a new limited edition collection this week as part of her Kylie Cosmetics brand to celebrate her 24th birthday with the new products. Afterwards, she celebrated the big day only with her closest friends and relatives and enjoyed her “favorite brunch meal.” A source told People: “Kylie had a little party with her closest friends and family. A caterer came to bring her favorite brunch food. It was a great day for them.” Among the guests were Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker and Kylie’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou. Afterwards there was a painting course in a room decorated with candles. Via her instagram account, the celebrity declared just a few days ago: “THE 24K BIRTHDAY COLLECTION STARTS TOMORROW! I couldn’t be more excited to share these new products with you and I just know you’ll fall in love with all of these formulas. I love you, folks.”







