Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who does Saint West look like?









On December 5, 2015, Saint West (5), the son of Kim Kardashian (40) and Kanye West (44), was born. But although the little one is now a proud five years old, his appearance still causes confusion for his mother. Now she asks the explosive question to the fans on Twitter: Does Saint West resemble her or his father?

Many Twitter users see more similarity in the father As “eonline.com” reports, most Twitter users are sure that little Saint is more like his father. One wrote, “Saint looks like a light-skinned Kanye.” Father and son could almost be twins, the user finds, a statement that Kim apparently does not want to hear. “Really? People say that all the time,” she writes, adding, “Why do I think he’s my twin?”

Is Chicago West the image of Kim Kardashian? The statement of a user that Chicago West (3), born on January 15, 2018, was the image of her mother, apparently stunned Kim. She doesn’t see that, she replied, even though everyone says that.







Kim Kardashian supports Solomonic solution The Solomonic tweet from another user who wrote: “I think North and Saint are the perfect mix of you and Kanye received the most encouragement. Chicago is your twin and Psalm is Kanyes.” “Well said,” Kim Kardashian retweeted this post, which also took into account her daughter North (8), born on June 15, 2013, and her son Psalm (2), born on May 9, 2019. However, little North looks similar to a family member, namely her aunt Kourtney Kardashian (42). At least that’s what another Twitter user thinks. Kim himself apparently sees it the same way: “I agree with that so much!”

Is there still a love comeback of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? With her question on Twitter, Kim Kardashian proved that she still hasn’t cut her husband out of her life, even though she filed for divorce back in February. This was also visible on July 22. At the time, Kim boarded a plane with her children to support Kanye West at an album release event in Atlanta. There, the musician presented his studio album “DONDA” in the sold-out Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And Kim was of course there with the kids. A real separation looks different.