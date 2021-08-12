Just a small favor: “It’s messed up”

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are part of the great cast in the new mystery thriller “Just a Little Favor”, in which director Paul Feig (Bridal Alert) stages the mysterious disappearance of an upper-class blonde.

Just a small favor: That’s what it’s all about

“Just a small favor” tells the story of Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick), a single mother who runs her own blog about cooking and housekeeping tips. She befriends the glamorous fashion PR boss Emily Nelson (Blake Lively), who drinks martinis during the day and seems to hide many secrets.

One day Emily mysteriously disappears! Stephanie sets out with Emily’s husband Sean (Henry Golding) in search of her girlfriend – and gets caught up in a vortex of dark secrets and hidden longings. In addition to Kendrick, Lively and Golding, the film also includes Andrew Rannells (The Intern) and Aparna Nancheria (Corporate).

Just a small favor: “It’s really messed up”

“Gossip Girl” star Blake Lively has proven her acting diversity in recent years with numerous films, but the role in “Just a Little Favor” is by far her darkest so far. Soon she will also be seen in the action flick “The Rhythm Section” and the thriller “My Husband’s Secret”.

Anna Kendrick is best known for the mega-successful cinema trilogy “Pitch Perfect” and will soon be heard in the sequel to the animated adventure “Trolls”. She will also play Santa’s daughter in the holiday comedy “Nicole Claus”.









In a video interview with “FilmInside” reporter Rachel Kasuch, the actress revealed that every day of shooting presented the “Just a Little Favor” team with a new challenge: “Every scene every day was about the question ‘What is the sound of this film?’ It’s really dark and twisted and messed up, but it’s also fun.”

What Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively talked about in the interview, how the shooting of “Just a Little Favor” was and what they think about secrets, you can see here:

Here you can see the trailer for “Just a Little Favor”: