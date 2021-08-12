Jennifer Lawrence: After set accident she is back in front of the camera

After her accident, she is back in front of the camera

This set drama has apparently ended more lightly than expected. After Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is said to have been injured during a shoot a few days ago, the actress has now been spotted in front of the camera again.

Jennifer Lawrence, 30, is apparently doing well. The actress is said to have suffered injuries from flying splinters last Friday (February 5) during the shooting of the film “Don’t Look Up” after a planned explosion. Now she is said to have resumed filming.

Jennifer Lawrence: Facial injuries are not visible



Lawrence was apparently back on set on Saturday after filming was briefly interrupted due to the accident. The American online portal “Page Six” has photos that show them filming in Boston with their co-star Timothée Chalamet, 25. Apparently, at this time, there were no traces of alleged injuries in the face of the Oscar winner.









The situation on Friday was still quite dramatic. “An explosion was triggered for a stunt in which glass shatters,” a source reported. “It was a stunt where the glass was supposed to break – but it hurt her.” Only one day later the all-clear. Pictures from the filming location show the 30-year-old in a kissing scene with Chamalet.

Black comedy with impressive Hollywood squad



In “Don’t Look Up,” Lawrence plays an astronomer who warns of a meteorite that will destroy Earth in six months. For the black comedy by director Adam McKay, 53, other well-known stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, 46, Cate Blanchett, 51, Jonah Hill, 37, and Matthew Perry, 51, are currently in front of the camera.

