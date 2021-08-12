Jennifer Aniston: Half-naked photo for ex Justin Theroux’s birthday

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Jennifer Aniston congratulates ex-boyfriend Justin Theroux with half-naked photo on his 50th birthday +++ Eliza Dushku has become a mom for the second time +++ “Sex and the City” spin-off: Chris Noth shares couple photo.

The Hollywood news of the day in the GALA ticker



August 11, 2021



Jennifer Aniston congratulates Justin Theroux on his 50th birthday



“Happy Birthday JT,” writes Jennifer Aniston, 52, on Instagram, addressing her ex-husband Justin Theroux, who is celebrating his 50th birthday. But that’s not all: In the next photo posted by the “Friends” actress, her ex is not wearing clothes. “You are truly unique. Love you!” she comments on the hot snapshot of Justin’s free torso. Are these the words of a platonic friend?

© instagram.com/jenniferaniston

The former dream couple, who were married from 2015 to 2017, repeatedly fuels the rumor mill about a new relationship. Both call each other friends, obviously get along very well: In an interview with “Esquire” at the beginning of the year, the actor revealed that they would not talk to each other every day, but would regularly talk on the phone and facetime. Both assert again and again that their separation was harmonious – and you can see that in the ex-couple.

August 10, 2021



Sweet news from Eliza Dushku: She has become a mother again



The actress Eliza Dushku, 40, announces the good news via Instagram: Her son was born! As she reports to her followers with a six-part photo series, her offspring hears the name “Bodan”. “This week was a trip in itself,” she comments on the footage, which also shows the newborn’s little feet. Grateful and full of mommy pride, she addresses her fans directly: “Thank you all of you who support and love us,” it says under the touching post.

The former “Buffy” actress welcomes her second child with husband Peter Palandjian, 57. The former tennis professional gave her the yes-word in 2018, in 2019 Eliza gave birth to their first son together. For her husband, however, it is already the sixth time that he has been allowed to call himself a new dad; His first marriage produced four children.

August 9, 2021



‘Sex and the City’ Spin-off: Chris Noth Shares Couple Photo



The “Sex and the City” spin-off, which was titled “And just like that…” is already eagerly awaited by fans of the popular series. While filming is in full swing, one question remains unanswered: Are Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big still the dream couple of the HBO series?

After all, at the end of May 2021, it was finally confirmed that Chris Noth will slip back into his prime role of the cool entrepreneur. Now the actor shares a shot that makes fans get excited. “Reunited!” are the telling words of the 66-year-old, which he chooses for an apparently current photo of himself with Sarah Jessica Parker, 56. While he looks rather grim in the shot, his great love of the screen looks to the side, puts an arm around his shoulders.

His followers are enthusiastic. “Mr. Big & Carrie,” says one user happily. “OMG, such a beautiful couple. Please don’t let yourself on TV,” pleads another and another agrees: “Please stay happily married.” Will the producers of the show fulfill this wish for the fans?

Sources used: instagram.com, pagesix.com

spg / ste

