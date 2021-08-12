Jennifer Aniston: Bradley Cooper & Co.: She was in a relationship with these hotties

At the age of 52, Jennifer Aniston is still one of the Hollywood dream women par excellence. Worldwide, the girls strive to look like them – and not only because of the world-famous “Rachel” haircut, which made them a cult in “Friends” times. But the dream woman is once again looking for her dream man, because no matter who Jen has dated, forever it has never been. She was married twice: to Brad Pitt (57) from 2000 to 2005, to Justin Theroux (50) from 2015 to 2017. Before, in between and after there were all sorts of hot love affairs – from actor Tate Donovan (47) to singer John Mayer (43) – Jen was always looking for the man for life.
Angelina Jolie in private with the kids
The marriage of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt failed immediately after the shooting of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”, where the actor fell in love with his colleague Angelina Jolie (46). Together, the now also separate power coupé “Brangelina” has six kids – three physical, three adopted. While they hardly show up with their father anymore, Angelina seems to take care of her children in a touching way.
