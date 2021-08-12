How do Kim and Khloé Kardashian feel about Caitlyn Jenner?

Is the Kardashian-Jenner dispute now history? At the latest after she published her memoirs – and revealed some intimate details about her family – the relationship between Caitlyn Jenner (71) and her stepdaughters Kourtney (42), Kim (40) and Khloé Kardashian (36) as well as between her and her ex-wife Kris Jenner (65) is tense. But have the waves calmed down in the meantime? On TV, Kim and Khloé now speak plainly about how they really do Caitlyn stand.

In a trailer for the latest Keeping up with the Kardashians episode, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick (37) talk about the 71-year-old. On Scotts Question of how the relationship between the two sisters and Caitlyn Kim reacts rather cautiously: “I talk to me from time to time Caitlyn. […] She’s definitely very supportive and comes forward and so on, but I’m so busy.”

Khloé also rarely talks to the former Olympic champion. But she makes it clear that there is no thick air between the two women. “The [wir nicht so viel miteinander reden,] it’s just because we’re all so busy, then Corona. We don’t have a Zoff.” Would you have thought that the Kardashians had so little contact with Caitlyn have? Vote!

Instagram / kimkardashian Khloé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner at an event in West Hollywood in January 2020

Instagram / kimkardashian Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian, 2020

