Film tips on TV today: “Nobody asked me” with Meike Droste

With the film tips of the day from news.de you are well informed today, whether action comedy, crime series or action film: We have again found seven feature films worth seeing from the TV program for you, so that you get to see only the best this Thursday. You can expect great actors and actresses like Christian Kohlund, Meike Droste, Seth Rogen and Zorica Nusheva. The feature films that you should not miss today can be found with the TV recommendations of news.de.

Comedy: “Mich hat keiner gefragt” with Meike Droste and Elena Uhlig (20:15 on ZDF)

Anna is quite satisfied as a single. Quite different is her daughter Clara, who is planning her own dream wedding. Which of her ex-partners should Anna only ask to play the bridal guide for Clara? Anna receives one rejection after another from her relatives, who are now almost all married. And so slowly she asks herself: Why has none of them ever stopped for her hand?.

This comedy by Nico Sommer with Meike Droste as Anna, Elena Uhlig as Daisy, Vita Tepel as Clara, Oliver Stokowski as Albert, Stephan Luca as Robert and Tamer Trasoglu as Vangelis promises 90 minutes of entertainment.

Exciting crime series: “Der Zürich-Krimi” with Christian Kohlund and Ina Klink (20:15 on ARD)

The former top manager Borchert has few illusions about the powerful clients of his old friend Reto Zanger. How good that he is out of the question as a “lawyer without a license” for friendship services! Borchert’s boss Dominique Kuster, however, exceptionally steps in for her father at short notice, as the busy star lawyer has to go to Geneva because of a billion-dollar deal. Dominique is to represent alexander Böni, a family man sentenced to ten years in prison for a robbery, who is hoping for an early release from prison because of good leadership.

This crime series by Roland Richter with Christian Kohlund as, Ina Klink as, Pierre Kiwitt as Marco Furrer, Susi Banzhaf as Regula Gabrielli, Robert Hunger Bühler as Dr. Reto Zanger and Andrea Zogg as Beat Bürki promises rousing action, heartwarming romance and exciting suspense for 90 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ Voltage: ⭐⭐ Romanticism: ⭐

Romantic Comedy: “Bridget Jones’ Baby” starring Renée Zellweger and Colin Firth (8:15 p.m. on Vox)

After dating charming Jack and her ex-boyfriend Mark, Bridget Jones is pregnant.

This comedy by Sharon Maguire starring Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones, Colin Firth as Mark Darcy, Patrick Dempsey as Jack Qwant, Jim Broadbent as Colin Jones, Gemma Jones as Pamela Jones and Emma Thompson as Dr. Rawlings promises delicious humor, loving romance and terrifying suspense for 145 minutes.

Voltage: ⭐⭐ Humour: ⭐⭐ Romanticism: ⭐⭐

Action-packed crime comedy: “Gambit – The Master Plan” with Colin Firth and Cameron Diaz (9:35 pm on ZDFneo)

The English art curator Harry Deane wants to trick the nasty billionaire Shahbandar. The means to an end is a fake painting by the Impressionist painter Claude Monet. Harry is supported by his old friend Major Wingate, who is an art forger. As an attractive bait that lures Shahbandar into the trap, they can win the Texan PJ Puznowski.









This crime comedy by Michael Hoffman starring Colin Firth as Harry Deane, Cameron Diaz as PJ Puznowski, Alan Rickman as Lionel Shahbandar, Tom Courtenay as Major Wingate, Stanley Tucci as Martin Zaidenweber and Cloris Leachman as Grandma Merle promises delicious humor, rousing action and nerve-wracking suspense for 90 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐ Voltage: ⭐ Humour: ⭐

Exciting action film: “Point Break” with Edgar Ramirez and Luke Bracey (22:40 on Vox)

In search of the ultimate adrenaline rush, five extreme athletes want to pass eight exams that are considered impossible in each continent. In doing so, they follow a doctrine of the environmental activist Osaki and steal money, which they distribute to the poor. Johnny Utah wants to become one of them to pass on their plans to the FBI. His mission takes him into icy colds, frightening heights and into the depths of the oceans.

This action film by Ericson Core starring Edgar Ramirez as Bodhi, Luke Bracey as Utah, Teresa Palmer as Samsara, Delroy Lindo as FBI instructor Hall, Ray Winstone as Pappas and Matias Varela as Grommet promises rousing action, heartwarming romance and terrifying suspense for 135 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐ Voltage: ⭐ Romanticism: ⭐

Drama: “God exists, her name is Petrunija” with Zorica Nusheva and Labina Mitevska (23:00 on Arte)

In a Macedonian city, the Epiphany is celebrated: the young men of the place dive for the cross that the Orthodox priest throws into the river. Happiness, joy and prosperity are guaranteed to the winner – women are not allowed to attend. After an unsuccessful application, the frustrated 32-year-old Petrunya jumps after the cross, grabs it and no longer gives it away.

This drama by Teona Strugar Mitevska with Zorica Nusheva as Petrunija, Labina Mitevska as journalist, Simeon Damevski as Chief Inspector Milan, Stefan Vujisic as younger policeman Darko, Violeta Sapkovska as Vaska and Petar Mircevski as Stoyan promises 100 minutes of entertainment.

Action comedy: “Pineapple Express” with Seth Rogen and James Franco (23:05 on ZDFneo)

Behind this production is none other than hit supplier Judd Apatow, one of the most sought-after and successful creative minds in the film business. Multi-talent Seth Rogan (“The First Time”) not only plays the lead role in this crazy action comedy, but also wrote the screenplay together with Evan Goldberg as well as for “Superbad”. As a partner in Crime, “Spider-Man” star James Franco acts at his side. Rosie Perez and Bill Hader complete the cast.

This action comedy by David Gordon Green starring Seth Rogen as Dale Denton, James Franco as Saul Silver, Danny McBride as Red, Kevin Corrigan as Budlofsky, Craig Robinson as Matheson and Gary Cole as Ted Jones promises 105 minutes of entertainment.

TV program data from the FUNKE Media Group were used to create this article.

