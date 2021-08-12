Eva Green fought for more clothing in a significant scene

Warning, spoilers for Casino Royale: Paradoxically, in James Bond 007 – Casino Royale it is of all things a Shower scene, where Eva Green kept her clothes. However, she had to fight for this and the film thanks her. The scene became one of the best and most important in Casino Royale and the Daniel Craig Bond era.

Why the shower scene with dress works much better

In the moving shower scene in Casino Royale, a strong character moment, for both Eva Green’s Vesper Lynd and Daniel Craig’s James Bond: Bond and Lynd are attacked with a machete by two men during the break of a poker game. Bond turns them off, goes to the hotel room to change the bloody shirt and back to the poker game.

When Bond enters the hotel room during the next break, he finds the one disturbed by the attack. Vesper Lynd – with clothes – sitting apathetically in the shower.

In an interview with the Guardian Eva Green explains:

In the shower scene, (…) they wanted me to wear only my panties. We had a quite a struggle for it. I went to Daniel and asked him for support.

Since Vesper Lynd is sitting in the shower with clothes in this scene, her trauma of the danger to her life, in which she was a few hours ago, really comes into play. She wants the Wash blood from their hands and does not notice their clothes once again.

The shower scene is a rarity in the Bond universe

James Bond sits down – also dressed – with her in the shower. It is a rare sight that presents itself to us here. In this one scene, both the female character next to James Bond emotional depth and Bond himself is considered to be understanding, loving and tender man Staged.

Vesper Lynd is not an agent who has been trained for such emergencies and can put up with a life-and-death struggle like James Bond. These Humanity makes Bond look hardened at the same time, but not necessarily in a positive way.

In addition to this wonderful, silent moment, in which we only hear the crackling of the water at the end, there is also the Vesper theme by composer David Arnold.

Vesper Lynd follows Daniel Craig’s James Bond until his last appearance in James Bond 007 – No Time to Die, which was recently postponed from spring to autumn. Scenes like this make it believable.

Eva Green initially declined the role in Casino Royale

We almost didn’t see Eva Green as Vesper Lynd and calibers like Charlize Theron and Angelina Jolie were already in the conversation. Because of what she knew about most of the roles of the women at Bond’s side, she wanted to decline at first. She tells Esquire :

When they first asked me, I thought I had to play the role. only wear bikinis and be pretty, so I didn’t go to the audition. Then they sent me the script and I read that Bond falls in love with my character, she’s empathetic and mysterious.

We can be glad that Eva Green finally accepted the role and gave the unique Vesper Lynd charm, strength and vulnerability at the same time.

