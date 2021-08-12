Emily Blunt becomes “The English” for BBC Western – fernsehserien.de

Filming of the excellently cast series has just begun in Spain, whose landscapes are used as a replacement for the Wild West that is what we are having to do. Amazon Studios is co-producer and rights holder in the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – but probably not Germany.









Cornelia Locke (Blunt) came to the USA from England in the last decade of the 19th century with a plan to shoot the man she believes is responsible for the death of her son. In her search, she meets the one from the Pawnee Nation Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), who had once served as a scout in the U.S. cavalry. Discover both a shared past that they must overcome at all costs , if only one of them is to survive.

Hugo Blick (“Black Earth Rising”, “The Honourable Woman”) acts as writer, director and producer.

Other roles in “The English” include Rafe Spall, Ciarán Hinds, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones, Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Malcolm Storry, Steve Wall, Nichola McAuliffe, Sule Rimi and Cristian Solimeno.