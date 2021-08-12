Ellie Goulding: Good Mama Advice from Princess Eugenie and Katy Perry

British pop singer Ellie Goulding will soon become a mum for the first time. An exciting time with many uncertainties. Only good friends who have been through the same thing can help.

This baby ball has stunned the world. It wasn’t until the 30th week of pregnancy that Ellie Goulding, 34, publicly revealed that she would soon be giving birth to her first child together with husband Caspar Jopling, 29. Her fans were surprised. Her closest friends, however, have long been allowed to call themselves initiates. The British chart-topper could hardly do without two of them during the past months of pregnancy. Princess Eugenie, 31, and Katy Perry, 36, are now new mothers themselves and provide their friend with valuable tips.

Ellie Goulding: Princess Eugenie ‘was a great friend’



The two prominent new moms are said to have given her excellent advice on “how to find the best pregnancy pillows to sleep well,” Ellie told The Telegraph. Both are rich sources of information for the expectant mother. Princess Eugenie, in particular, whom she met at the wedding of Duchess Catherine, 39, and Prince William, 38, in 2011, seems to be a rock in the surf. “She was a great friend all this time.”

Ellie Goulding and Princess Eugenie met in 2011 at the wedding of Prince William and Duchess Catherine. © Getty Images







It was not until 9 February that the Royal gave birth to her son August. “We talked a lot about pregnancy and she was inspiring because she just takes it all,” Ellie describes the lively exchange with Eugenie.

“Katy can give great advice”



Katy Perry is another pillar on which Ellie can rely. The singer has already had her little daughter Daisy Dove with actor Orlando Bloom, 44, in August 2020. The two women have been good friends for a long time. An exception in business, as Goulding explains. She has trouble making friends with other singers, she admits: “I never felt like I fit in with an artist, which is really weird because I love women so much.”

With Katy, on the other hand, she seems to have won a friend for life. “If I really need to talk to an artist who’s been through it all, I’m lucky enough to tell Katy [Perry] to be able to ask for advice. And she can give great advice.” Apparently, not only as far as the music business is concerned.

Soon, Ellie will need her two friends Princess Eugenie and Katy Perry again. Once their little happiness has seen the light of day, new questions will arise. How nice that she can probably rely on the two celebrity ladies in this new phase of life.

Source used: thetelegraph.co.uk

